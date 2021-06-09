We can’t believe how cheap this 24-inch HP monitor is today

Is your workspace at home too cluttered with all the cables connecting your CPU, monitor, and accessories? If your answer’s yes, don’t fret, because there are solutions available among the desktop computer deals and monitor deals currently on offer. For example, the HP Mini-in-One, a 24-inch monitor that’s designed to seamlessly integrate a mini PC, is available from Staples with a $140 discount, nearly halving its price to just $150 from its original price of $290.

The HP Mini-in-One features a 23.8-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and TFT active matrix display technology, for excellent detail and clarity. The monitor offers widescreen viewing through its 16:9 aspect ratio, and comes with powerful integrated audio so you won’t have to connect external speakers. There’s also a dual-array microphone and a built-in HD webcam to further eliminate the need for additional accessories. The webcam even comes with a physical shutter that can block the camera when it’s not in use for those who are intent on maintaining their privacy.

What sets apart the HP Mini-in-One from other monitors is its plug-in compartment at the back that can fit a mini PC, such as HP’s EliteDesk and ProDesk computers. You can remove the monitor’s back panels to reveal the space for the mini PC, and once the computer is inserted, you can replace the panels to maintain the seamless look. The system can then be powered on with a single press just like an all-in-one PC.

The HP Mini-in-One’s minimalist design allows for a tidy desk, while an adjustable hinge will let you choose the most comfortable viewing angle for you. The monitor offers the benefits of owning an all-in-one PC, but with the option for easy upgrades down the line by buying a new mini PC.

Whether you’re an employee working from home or a student attending online classes, you’ll benefit from having a clutter-free environment that’s possible through the HP Mini-in-One. You can buy the 24-inch monitor from Staples at $140 off, bringing its price down to just $150 from its original price of $290. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to get the HP Mini-in-One with a nearly 50% discount, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

