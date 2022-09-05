Labor Day sales: Take home this HP gaming PC for just $600

With Labor Day sales in full swing, HP has decided to get in on some gaming PC deals, with the computer giant discounting its extremely popular Pavilion gaming desktop PC. Currently you can get the HP Pavilion gaming desktop for just $600, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $700. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can use some of the cash you save on the HP Pavilion gaming PC to grab some of the best games to show off your gaming PC.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion gaming PC

Whether you’re new to PC gaming or a veteran looking to build a new setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC has all of the power, speed, and customizability you’ll need to take on the most intense gaming adventures. It’s powered by a Ryzen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. In addition to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, this hardware is enough to power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. An enhanced thermal solution also plays its part, keeping the Pavilion gaming PC cool and quiet even when running demanding games for long stretches.

The HP Pavilion gaming PC is also a great buy because it’s something you can grow into as a gamer. The case is sleek and well-designed, and allows its internal components to be customized and expanded at any point in the future. Access to the PC’s internals is super simple, making things like upgrading RAM or swapping solid-state drives as easy as it gets. The Pavilion gaming PC also includes a robust power supply that’s made to handle beefier internal hardware, so you can purchase it now at this low price and load it up with even more powerful components should you gaming needs ever require it. It’s expandable on the outside as well, with the HP Pavilion gaming PC pairing well with any number of the best gaming monitors.

You can get the HP Pavilion gaming PC for just $600 at HP today. That’s a savings of $100 from its regular price of $700, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

