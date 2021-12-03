Get this HP gaming PC for $550 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging around even though the big day is long gone. We’ve spotted a fantastic HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for just $550 working out at $100 off the usual price. Available from HP direct, it’s one of the many Cyber Monday gaming PC deals currently still available. You’ll need to be fast though. We can’t guarantee how long this offer will continue for now that the big sales event is over.

While the HP Pavilion Gaming desktop won’t quite rival the absolute best gaming desktops, it represents tremendous value nonetheless. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s sufficient to store a few games but you may want to consider upgrading the hard drive further down the line. Where things get more gamer-friendly is with the inclusion of an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. It’s not the latest or the fastest (hello, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series range) but it’s more than competent enough at this price range. Crucially, all the components complement each other well so it’s a good budget-priced gaming system.

The HP Pavilion gaming desktop also comes with Windows 11 installed so it’s ready to go with the latest software. It’s stylish too. It’s designed to save on space and be sleek while still offering customizable LED lights to give you that gamer aesthetic that so many people adore. A hint of green courtesy of the HP logo and the bottom of the case looks awesome. Essentially, it looks more stylish than most games consoles, plus it’ll fit in nicely if you also need to use it as part of a home office setup. Professional yet cool fills all your possible needs at this price.

A 5.1 channel surround sound speaker system is included along with an HP 3-in-1 memory card reader if you ever need to plug any memory cards in. There’s also plenty of USB ports too with four USB 2.0 Type-A ports at the back along with an HDMI out, one VGA, plus a microphone socket and Ethernet connector if you prefer to connect to the internet via a cable rather than Wi-Fi.

Built when you order it, you can feel more like you’re getting personal service here too. That’s the nice thing about the HP Pavilion. Its basic spec is on offer but you can also choose to upgrade parts exactly how you want them to be. Alternatively, you can always open up the desktop yourself at some point and upgrade the hard drive or other components. That’s the great thing about gaming desktops over laptops — they’re far more flexible if you change your mind and want more power. All you need to do is add a monitor and treat yourself to a sweet new keyboard and mouse combo.

Normally priced at $650, the HP Pavilion gaming desktop is down to just $550 at HP right now. Available for a strictly limited time only, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will last for. If it’s the ideal gaming system for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations