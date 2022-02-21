  1. Deals
Get an HP Pavilion gaming PC for $500 during Presidents Day

Andrew Morrisey
You’ve made the decision to dive into the world of PC gaming, but you’re trying not to break the bank. A great way to start is with a solid pre-built gaming PC that you can eventually upgrade. This HP Pavilion gaming PC is perfect for that, and it’s super cheap during HP’s Presidents Day sales! The Pavilion is $150 off, down to $500 from its usual price of $650. Gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals like this don’t stick around for long, especially when they’re wrapped up in the hype of a big event, like the Presidents Day HP laptop sales. So jump on this sale before it’s gone!

Whether you’re new to the gaming world or a gaming veteran looking to build a new setup, this HP Pavilion gaming PC—like all of the best gaming desktops—has all of the power, speed, and customizability you’ll need to take on the most intense gaming adventures. It’s powered by a Ryzen 3 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. These make a potent combination, coming together to power the latest games with smooth and responsive visuals. An enhanced thermal solution also plays its part, keeping this gaming PC cool and quiet even when running demanding games and apps.

This HP Pavilion gaming PC is also a great buy because it’s something you can grow into. The frame is sleek and well-designed, and allows its internal components to be customized and expanded at any point in the future. Access to the PC’s internals is super simple, making things like upgrading RAM or swapping solid-state drives as easy as it gets. This HP Pavilion gaming PC also includes a robust power supply that’s made to handle beefier upgrades, so you can purchase it now at this super low price and load it up with more powerful components should your gaming needs ever require it. Compare the Pavilion vs. the Envy if you’re still not decided.

You can get the HP Pavilion TG01-2170m gaming desktop PC for only $500 with this HP laptop deal today, but only if you act quickly. This is a savings of $150 from its regular price of $650, and you aren’t likely to be the only gamer looking for a new gaming PC today. Click over to HP to grab yours while this deal lasts.

