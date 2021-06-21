HP Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals to shop today

Prime Day deals are in full swing and that goes for plenty of other retailers too. Right now, the HP Prime Day sale is one of the best ways to save big on laptops, monitors, and PCs. Hit the button below to check out the full sale that’s commencing right now or keep on reading while we guide you through all the best deals that are currently available for you to shop right now. There’s sure to be something to entice you.

HP Pavilion 32 QHD 32-inch Monitor — $320, was $380

If you need plenty of screen space for your working pleasure or for simply taking in your favorite streaming shows or movies, you’ll love the HP Pavilion 32 QHD 32-inch monitor. It’s the kind of monitor that could have almost featured as one of the best monitors out there. With an ultra-wide viewing angle and Quad HD resolution, it provides a great picture with big, bold, and immersive imagery at all times. It’s ideal for multitasking with multiple windows or watching a movie. With dual HDMI and DisplayPort, it’s easy to connect all your devices plus there’s USB-C support too.

HP Pavilion TP01-1105t — $500, was $600

Looking for the best desktop computers? The HP Pavilion TP01-1105t doesn’t quite make the cut and might lack a catchy name but it has everything you could want at this price. It has a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus 1TB of regular hard drive storage for keeping files safe. There’s also a DVD writer if you need to copy anything to disc once in a while. Sleek and fairly stylish looking, the desktop tower will easily blend into your home office setup thanks to its polished silver brushed finish. Multiple ports are located on the front too for added convenience.

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 — $500, was $670

As one of the best laptop brands out there, you know you’re onto a winner with an HP laptop. Ideal for working while on the move, the HP Laptop 15t-dw300 has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of speedy SSD storage. With a 15.6-inch HD display, it’s ideal for working wherever is convenient. It’s lightweight too thanks to its 6.5mm micro-edge bezel display that keeps things as slim as can be, plus long-lasting battery life means you won’t have to worry about finding a power source so often either. When you do need to charge up, HP Fast Charge technology means it won’t take too long either. It’s everything you could need from a productivity-focused laptop.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop — $880, was $1,050

With the benefit of being both a laptop and a tablet depending on how you want to use it, the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop has a lot going for it even before you consider its specifications. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. It’s the screen that’s most distinctive about the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop, however. It’s a 13.3-inch touch screen so you can switch over to using the laptop in a more tactile way any time you need to. Just twist it around and it’s a fully-fledged tablet. That’s super convenient if you haven’t been able to decide between buying a laptop or tablet.

HP Envy Laptop — $900, was $1,000

Stylish and sleek, the HP Envy Laptop is no slouch either. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 17.3-inch full HD display which is great if you need more screen space while you’re working away. Other useful extras include a privacy camera shutter key plus a fingerprint reader for added security. It’s all very well designed for those that work constantly on the move.

