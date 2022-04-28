HP’s VR headset is $150 cheaper today

If you’re a fan of VR but have never owned a headset, you know that one of the most significant barriers to entry is needing a PC with beefy specs along with the cost of a VR device. Well, today, you’re in luck because HP is offering a nice $150 discount on its Reverb G2 VR headsets, bringing them down to $450 from their regular $600 price.

The Reverb G2 is a powerful headset, coming with a resolution of 2,160 x 2,160 per eye, which is impressive for a sub-$500 VR device. The refresh rate stands at around 90Hz, which is a bit on the low side but to be expected for the price range. You’ll also be happy to know that it integrates and works with Steam VR, which means you have access to any game on Steam and Windows Mixed Reality, so whether you want to game or work, the Reverb G2 will serve you well.

The harness uses a three-point design, and the headset itself is lined with fabric, which is great for long-term wear and comfort. HP has also upgraded the G2 with a dual-camera setup rather than a single one, which is important given that all the tracking is done using the cameras rather than external sensors like Vive Pro and Pro 2. The controllers have also been upgraded, with a few touches from the Oculus Touch controllers thrown in. Of course, the big downside still remains that you need a beefy PC, although we do have some gaming PC deals where you might find something up to the task.

The HP Reverb G2 is an excellent option if you’re trying to dip your toes in to VR, and the $150 discount from HP bringing the price down to $450 from $600 will allow you to enter the VR world with a little bit of extra money in your pocket. In fact, we have some great gaming deals for you to pair your potentially new VR headset with, so definitely check those out.

