HP is having a huge sale on laptops and monitors — Here are the best deals

Early fall is an amazing time to replace your computer, or update your home office, and today HP is offering amazing discounts on laptops and monitors to help you do just that. Check out the one of a kind HP sale right now, and be sure to browse these HP laptop deals, laptop deals, and desktop monitor deals to compare. Our intrepid deal finders have combed the sale, locating the very best discounts – ripe for the plucking and for a limited time only. Don’t let them get away!

15.6-inch HP Laptop 15t-dy200 touch optional – $600, was $750

The HP 15t-dy200 laptop has a sleek build and 15.6 inch display.

The HP 15t-dy200 laptop has a sleek build, and looks great in these lighter colors. This is a reliable, powerful machine for everyday work and home. Inside, we’re looking at an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. Those specs are ideal if you plan on multitasking a lot with your work or study and don’t have time for hiccups or stalling of any kind. It’s 15.6-inch display has a barely visible, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel. It’s ultra portable – light as can be – and has HP’s Fast Charge technology, which allows you to recharge the battery quickly. There’s a 720p HD webcam for all your video calls, and a precision touchpad that provides multi-touch support, so all your tasks become more efficient, easier, and even fun. This is a workhorse that’s ready to go, and only $600 today.

24-inch HP M27fwa FHD Monitor – $260, was $290

The HP M27fwa FHD Monitor has 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Nothing can make work or studying easier than a properly sized monitor, and the M27fwa FHD Monitor from HP brings those dimensions and much more. Yes, this attractive screen has FHD, with 1920 x 1080 resolution, and 300 nits of brightness, but with this monitor you also get amazing control over your visuals, especially with AMD FreeSync technology, and a huge range of options – from brightness to image and color – available on-screen. There’s also low blue light mode, to save your eyes when you’re working on a particularly intense project, or you are absorbed in a competitive game. Add to this dual speakers and two HDMI ports and you have a monitor that’s ready to take on anything.

HP Envy x 360 Laptop – 15t-ed100 – $950, was $1,120

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop has a 360 degree hinge.

The HP Envy x360 is fantastic for multitasking, especially since it’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Iris Xe graphics card. On top of this, there’s 512GB of solid-state drive, giving you secure and fast access to tons of photos, games, media files, and more. You’ll also love the incredible touch display, which transforms this already impressive laptop into a 2-in-1. The 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen is helpful for both work and play, and you’ll get even more use out of it from the laptop’s 360-degree hinge, which allows you to collaborate more easily, as well as transform this laptop into a tablet, or use it in tent mode. Today only, it’s under $1,000. Don’t miss out.

