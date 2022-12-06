If you’re planning to buy from laptop deals, you should think about going for a 2-in-1 laptop for added versatility from the device. Here’s an offer to consider: HP’s $350 discount for the popular HP Spectre x360, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to $900 from its original price of $1,250. This bargain will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so before stocks run out, you should hurry up and finalize your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is one of the brand’s most popular products, and it’s easy to see why. It’s in Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops as the best convertible laptop, which our laptop buying guide explains as a laptop that can serve as a tablet by flipping the keyboard all the way back and under the screen. Enabling the HP Spectre x360’s laptop and tablet forms are the 360-degree hinges on its 13.5-inch touchscreen with WUXGA+ resolution, which also houses the 5MP GlamCam that comes with an appearance filter, a backlight adjustment option, and a physical privacy shutter.

In terms of performance, the HP Spectre x360’s 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM will make sure that you can multitask between several apps without any signs of slowdowns. You can start using the 2-in-1 laptop as soon as you unbox it because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and it features a pair of Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports for powering the HP Spectre x360 and connecting up to two 4K displays that you can get from monitor deals with a single cable.

The HP Spectre x360 is currently available at $350 off from HP’s 2-in-1 laptop deals, which makes it more affordable at $900 compared to its sticker price of $1,250. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer for the versatile device, so you need to send in your order as soon as possible. If you buy it today, you’ll likely get your HP Spectre x360 before the chaos of the holiday season starts.

