This cheap HP gaming laptop just got even cheaper

The only thing better than getting a new gaming laptop is getting a deal on one, and the gaming laptop deals available right now include a $100 discount on the HP Victus 15-inch laptop when you purchase directly from HP. This capable gaming laptop typically costs $800, but with this discount you can take it home for just $700. If HP is you gaming laptop brand of choice, this is one of the best HP laptop deals you’ll find, and it even comes with free shipping.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

HP has been one of the premier names in computing for decades, and as computers have gotten smaller, their offerings have only gotten more versatile. With its Victus lineup of laptops, HP is providing powerful yet affordable laptops, and with the HP Victus 15, gamers on a budget can find a capable centerpiece for their gaming adventures. The Victus 15 gaming laptop is made for peak PC gaming, as it features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 8GB of RAM, which combine to power binge gaming sessions and all-night gaming parties with your friends. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the Victus 15 comes ready to play.

The versatility of the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop makes for several unique ways to interact with some of the best PC games. Its go-anywhere nature allows you to do some gaming on the couch, at your desk, or even out and about. Battery life is top notch, ensuring long gaming sessions even when unplugged. You can also pair the HP Victus 15 with any of the best gaming monitors or any of the best budget monitor options and sprawl out at your desk in front of as much screen real estate as you’d like. It also features an HD webcam, and the 15.6-inch display has Full HD resolution, making any of the games you play an immersive experience.

If you prefer a desktop over laptop, check out the gaming PC deals going on right now. But if the HP Victus gaming laptop has your name written all over it, you can call it yours for just $700 right now. That’s a $100 savings from its regular price of $800, and free shipping is included.

