These HP and Lenovo gaming laptops are both under $600 today

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on gaming laptop deals in order to purchase a dependable machine. In fact, Best Buy is selling a pair of gaming laptops from HP and Lenovo that are under $600 each, for affordable options that will let you jump into modern PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated device that can no longer run today’s most popular titles.

If you’re interested, you can purchase the HP Victus 15 from Best Buy for just $550, after a $250 discount to the gaming laptop’s original price of $800, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is available for only $580, down $360 from the device’s sticker price of $940. It’s unclear how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of either deal, but one thing’s for sure — stocks will go quickly, so you better hurry up if you’ve got an eye on one of these gaming laptops.

One of the highlights of Best Buy’s HP laptop deals is the HP Victus 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It won’t match up to the top-of-the-line specifications of the best gaming laptops despite featuring Intel’s latest generation of processors, but it’s more than enough for popular games like Fortnite and League of Legends. Some gamers choose to invest in gaming monitor deals to go with their gaming laptop while they’re at home, but that wouldn’t be necessary with the HP Victus 15 because of its 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for smooth and crisp visuals. It also comes with a 512GB SSD and dual speakers with Bang & Olufsen technology.

Like HP, Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. It’s known for reliability, and you can expect the same thing with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. The gaming laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. Playing games on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen will let you appreciate modern graphics, while the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD can fit multiple games with all their necessary updates.

