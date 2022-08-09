HP’s Alienware gaming laptop rival is $200 off today

One of the best HP laptop deals around at the moment is courtesy of HP itself with a great discount on the HP Victus gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s enjoying a $200 price cut right now, bringing it down to $1,050. Considered to be the company’s rival to Alienware, it’s super stylish while packing some truly impressive hardware. If you’re looking to game in style while also being able to play on the move, you need this HP Victus gaming laptop in your life. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the HP Victus laptop

Gaming laptop deals are a prime opportunity for the likes of the HP Victus to drop to a more affordable price. For the money, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, maybe more storage would be good but we can’t fault it having 16GB of memory as that’s sure to make performance considerably better than if you were stuck with 8GB of memory.

Accompanying those core specs is a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. It’s a reliable card for anyone looking to play many of the latest games at high frame rates, plus it’s backed up by a 16.1-inch full HD display. The display provides you with a refresh rate of 144Hz so it’s fully capable of handling fast moving action. It’s the kind of refresh rate we see amongst the very best gaming laptops so you know you’re on the right track here. Impressively, amongst those high-end specs, HP reckons you can get over 11 hours of battery life when watching videos, although expect that number to drop when you’re gaming.

As is becoming of one of the best laptop brands, the HP Victus doesn’t cut corners anywhere else either. It’s remarkably slimline for such a gaming system while including a cooling system that prevents overheating. With a wide vision HD camera, it’s great for video calls, while we’re also keen to see that HP has taken a more sustainable approach to things, too. The laptop uses keyboard keycaps that contain post-consumer recycled plastic to cut back on its environmental impact.

Ordinarily priced at $1,250, the HP Victus is down to $1,050 when you buy directly from HP, saving you $200 off the usual price. If you’re looking for a stylish and effective gaming laptop, this is your chance. Buy it now while the deal is still on.

