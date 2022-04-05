  1. Deals
If you hurry, you can save $780 on Dell’s best business laptop

The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop with the display showing an abstract pattern.

The Dell Vostro isn’t built for gaming or streaming. It’s built to be a fantastic, powerful laptop for your home office. It’s on sale right now, with a $784 discount for the Dell Vostro 5510, bringing the business laptop’s price down by 46% to just $929 from its original price of $1,713. Laptop deals specifically geared toward professionals are great for people building up their home offices. If that’s the kind of laptop you want, you should check out Dell laptop deals like this one. They sell out quickly!

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because its products combine performance and style in relatively affordable packages, like the Dell Vostro 5510. Like the best business laptops, the Vostro 5510 is capable of handling the most demanding tasks, with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM. That much RAM is recommended for those who are planning to use their laptop for intensive applications or to engage in any form of content creation, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough space for the files and apps you need for work.

The Dell Vostro 5510 showcases a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue-light emissions, so you can keep working without straining your eyes. You also don’t have to be concerned about overheating issues, as the laptop’s redesigned thermal system with dual heat pipes and additional fan blades keeps it cool and running at peak performance. If you’ll always be on the go, you’ll only need to plug in the laptop for 60 minutes to charge it up to 80% because of Dell’s ExpressCharge feature.

Professionals who need a powerful and reliable laptop won’t regret taking advantage of Dell’s offer for the Dell Vostro 5510. It’s currently on sale for just $929, after a $784 discount to its original price of $1,713. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, and once it’s gone, we don’t know when and if it will return. That’s why you shouldn’t hesitate to buy the Dell Vostro 5510 laptop — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to make sure you avail the 46% price cut.

