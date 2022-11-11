 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This bestselling gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $200 off at Walmart

Andrew Morrisey
By
iBuyPower gaming desktop with keyboard and mouse.

Black Friday is around the corner, but you can beat the rush right now, as Walmart Black Friday deals have already kicked off. This is good news if you’re a gamer, as one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals is taking place today in the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC, which you can grab for just $1,100. This gaming PC would regularly set you back $1,300, giving this deal a savings of $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is free 30-day returns.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC

If you’re looking to take on some of the best PC games, there’s few better ways to do so than with the iBUYPOWER gaming PC. It’s has the ability to easily expand and upgrade over time, and makes the perfect PC to build a gaming setup around, as well as a powerful computing option for content creators, entertainers, researchers and educators. As built for this deal, the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and 16GB of RAM. It also has a solid graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 3060, which has 12GB of its own RAM and is perfect for playing games in up to 1440p. A 1TB solid-state drive rounds out the internals, which is plenty of internal storage for just about any gaming library.

One of the great things about all of the best gaming desktops is that they’re easily customizable and expandable. This is true of the iBUYPOWER gaming PC as well, providing easy access to internal hardware should you decide to add RAM or another solid-state drive at any point in the future. External expansion is easy as well. This PC has plenty of connectivity ports, and it will pair will with any number of the best gaming monitors. It even provides some style with a transparent shell and RGB lighting that creates a great vibe when putting your gaming setup to use.

This iBUYPOWER gaming PC is just $1,100 at Walmart right now, which is a Black Friday savings of $200, as the popular gaming PC would regularly cost you $1,300. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry and get this 40-inch TV for $198 before stock runs out
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0024
Get an HP or Lenovo Chromebook for under $100 today
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Samsung Black Friday Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.
Hurry — this Sony 75-inch 4K TV is $500 off at Walmart right now
65 inch sony 4k tv deal x850f amazon prime day 2019 xbr65x850f
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Sales to shop now
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021
The best Black Friday iPad deals for 2022
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2022
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Best Dell Black Friday Deals: Early bargains as low as $300
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021
HP’s Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive price cut
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop in media mode.
Selling fast: This 8-inch Android tablet is $79 at Walmart today
The Lenovo Tab M8 tablet, viewed from the front and back.