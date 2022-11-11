Black Friday is around the corner, but you can beat the rush right now, as Walmart Black Friday deals have already kicked off. This is good news if you’re a gamer, as one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals is taking place today in the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC, which you can grab for just $1,100. This gaming PC would regularly set you back $1,300, giving this deal a savings of $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is free 30-day returns.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC

If you’re looking to take on some of the best PC games, there’s few better ways to do so than with the iBUYPOWER gaming PC. It’s has the ability to easily expand and upgrade over time, and makes the perfect PC to build a gaming setup around, as well as a powerful computing option for content creators, entertainers, researchers and educators. As built for this deal, the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and 16GB of RAM. It also has a solid graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 3060, which has 12GB of its own RAM and is perfect for playing games in up to 1440p. A 1TB solid-state drive rounds out the internals, which is plenty of internal storage for just about any gaming library.

One of the great things about all of the best gaming desktops is that they’re easily customizable and expandable. This is true of the iBUYPOWER gaming PC as well, providing easy access to internal hardware should you decide to add RAM or another solid-state drive at any point in the future. External expansion is easy as well. This PC has plenty of connectivity ports, and it will pair will with any number of the best gaming monitors. It even provides some style with a transparent shell and RGB lighting that creates a great vibe when putting your gaming setup to use.

This iBUYPOWER gaming PC is just $1,100 at Walmart right now, which is a Black Friday savings of $200, as the popular gaming PC would regularly cost you $1,300. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations