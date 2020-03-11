Best Buy chops up to $60 off Instant Ace and Ninja Foodi blenders

In light of the coronavirus, our best line of defense is to keep ourselves healthy, not just by observing proper hygiene but also by adopting a nutrient-rich diet. Instead of stuffing yourself with junk food, go for homemade snacks. And when you just want something quick and easy, a blender will come in handy, especially since more models are now geared to create more than just refreshing smoothies or frozen margaritas. You can whip up some dips, baby food, grind nuts or coffee beans, and even make hot soup. Two feature-packed blenders that’ll help you do just that is the Instant Ace Nova and Ninja Foodi Cold and Hot. With Best Buy’s sale, you can make meal prep more convenient and keep as much as $60 in the bank.

Instant Ace Nova Blender — $60 ($60 off)

The Instant brand is all about giving you the most bang for your buck. The Instant Pot, for that matter, is the snazziest multicooker you can find and the Instant Ace Nova Blender is just as multifunctional for hot and cold mixing. It has 10 speeds for custom blending with eight smart programs that are meant to guide you in creating silky smoothies, crushed ice, frozen desserts, homemade milk (nut/oat/soy/rice), purees and even soup/stew with the built-in heating element. It also has an automatic warming function that lets you keep food hot for up to two hours. You can opt to manually blend your food on low, medium, and high speeds or pulse to activate short bursts of power for 48 seconds.

The Instant Ace Nova blender certainly makes for one versatile kitchen helper that can cook food while the touch-sensitive controls guarantee ease of use. Its 1,100-watt motor along with eight hardened stainless steel blades does a good job at pulverizing or liquefying soft to hard ingredients in just seconds, be it ice, whole fruits, or seeds. You’re also provided the patented three-in-one tamper that allows you to push food down without hitting the blades so you can always yield even consistencies.

Since you can pretty much pour anything straight to a cup or bowl, a tedious cleanup will be the least of your concerns. The 56-ounce tempered glass pitcher has enough capacity for more than a few servings and it shouldn’t need so much scrubbing. You just fill the pitcher with water, a drop of soap, then count on the pulse/clean button to remove most of the food residue. The blades aren’t detachable so you might have to use the cleaning brush from time to time. The motor base can be wiped clean while the dishwasher can take care of its lid, tamper, and measuring cup. Usually retailing for $120, you wouldn’t want to miss out on your chance to get the Instant Ace Nova Blender for half-off at only $60 from Best Buy.

Ninja Foodi Cold and Hot Blender — $120 ($40 off)

Ninja Foodi’s HB152 stands just as ready for you to create a variety of cold and hot concoctions. It steps up from the Instant Ace Nova with a 1,400-peak-watt motor works hand in hand with its stainless-steel blades to blast through anything. You’ll be able to crush ice and get the maximum nutrient extraction as you breakdown frozen or whole fruits and vegetables. It also has an 800-watt heating element that helps you infuse flavor even as much as it aids in cleaning its 64-ounce container.

From refreshing beverages and sinfully delicious ice creams or sorbets to hearty soups and mouthwatering dips and sauces, this Ninja Foodi blender delivers with 12 auto-IQ programs. A press of a button is all it takes to sate your cravings. And when you want to have things done your way, you can toggle through six manual modes for blending and cooking or select among three variable speeds for low, medium, and high. It also has a pulse feature when you’re aiming for chunky salsas. You’re also provided a tamper to easily push ingredients down towards the blades for the smoothest blending results.

Please note that this Ninja Foodi’s container is not supposed to be submerged in water, which also means it isn’t dishwasher safe. But, it does have the ability to self-clean. A one-touch program blends water and detergent together and brings it to a boil. And since its pitcher is made with premium non-stick glass, you’ll have no trouble with leftover residue even when you’ve just melted sticky chocolate or cheesy fondues. A quick rinse under the sink is all you need to do at most.

Blend or cook with the Ninja Foodi HB152 while Best Buy lets you have it for just $120 instead of the usual $160.

