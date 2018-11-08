You can get the Instant Pot for under $60 on Black Friday

Digital Trends
As retailers drop their Black Friday ads in time for the day after Thanksgiving, we’ve curated some of the best deals leading up to the huge shopping day. This Black Friday you can save big on pricey home appliances such as the popular Instant Pot, the pressure cooker that is also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and more. Instant Pot models come in a range of sizes, and with a range of different features. A 6-qt 7-in-1 Instant Pot can go for anywhere between $80 and $100 and its big brother, the 8-qt Instant Pot, runs from $100 to $180, but there are some great discounts on those price ranges to look forward to this season. Ultimately buying an Instant Pot comes down to your preference but you can compare the sizes and prices below to see which retailer has the best offer for your kitchen.

Retailers

Target

When you purchase the Instant Pot Duo 6-qt 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $70, you can get a free $10 Target gift card with your purchase. Merchants offer gift cards during Black Friday to incentivize shoppers to go to their store. Target normally prices this smaller Instant Pot model at $99, so this is a decent $29 discount to consider, not to mention the bonus $10 gift card.

Macy’s

The department store is dropping the price on the Instant Pot Duo 6-qt 7-in-1 pressure cooker to $70 for Black Friday. According to its Black Friday ad, with a $20 off coupon, purchases over $50 can bring that $70 price down to just $50.

Kohls

Grab $15 in Kohl’s cash when you purchase the Instant Pot Duo 6-qt 10-in-1 pressure cooker for $100. The 10-in-1 model is normally priced at $135 so if you wanted a more personal sized Instant Pot with a lot of features this is perfect for you.

The winner

Walmart

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone this holiday, the best price for the Instant Pot this holiday season is Walmart. Walmart is offering the Instant Pot 8-qt 6-in-1 pressure cooker for only $60. That’s the bigger overall size cooker for the same price as the smaller 6-qt one.

