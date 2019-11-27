Smart Home

The R2-D2 Instant Pot can help you make dinner at lightspeed

By

Star Wars fandom is at a fever pitch right now due to the upcoming Rise of Skywalker, the recent release of Jedi: Fallen Order, and the craze surrounding Disney+’s The Mandalorian. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Star Wars fan in your life, look no further than the new line of Instant Pots. R2-D2 can guide you through the dangerous, peril-laden trenches of a time-consuming meal in no time at all.

Instant Pot released a Star Wars-themed lineup with five special versions, including R2-D2, BB-8, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and Chewbacca. The models retail anywhere from around $80 to about $120 depending on the size. A smaller 3-quart model is available in the BB-8 theme, while a larger 8-quart model is available in the Chewbacca theme.

cook dinner hyperspeed star wars themed instant pots starwarsinstantpot

While the Instant Pots might be themed after Star Wars, they sadly do not come with lightsabers. They do, however, include all of the features you expect out of an Instant Pot like slow cooking, sauteeing, and much more. You could even use it to pasteurize your blue milk if you find yourself stranded on an abandoned planet.

The Instant Pot lets you schedule cooking up to 24 hours in advance, keep food warm for 10 hours, and it has seven functions built into a single unit. There are 11 built-in programs to help even the most amateur cook create delicious meals, and don’t worry — no Porg ingredients are required. Every Instant Pot also comes with a one-year warranty, so if something goes wrong and you end up with lightsaber damage on the inside of your Instant Pot, it can be replaced.

Each model also comes with a set of Star Wars-themed recipes that include Darth Vader’s Beef Stew, Chewie’s Chili, and Dark Side Deviled Eggs. The free Instant Pot app also provides over 1,000 different recipes for you to try out. The special themes come courtesy of Williams Sonoma, which is the only place you can find these particular Instant Pots.

But if you’re in the market for an Instant Pot and you don’t mind that it doesn’t look like an adorable droid, there are a lot of different Instant Pot deals going on right now because of Black Friday.

