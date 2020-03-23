No time to cook? Order in an Instant Pot for only $65

If you haven’t really spent time in the kitchen to cook your own food and being made to stay at home has got you anxious about starving, an Instant Pot would serve you well. It helps make meal prep simpler and efficient for novice home cooks and chefs alike. You can simply start off with easy one-pot nutritious dinners and slowly make your way to the complicated recipes. It’ll be just as handy for those who are already splitting their time working from home and homeschooling their kids. Right now, you can even bank on up to $52 in savings when you order Instant Pot’s Duo Crisp, Duo 80, and Duo 60 from Best Buy or Walmart.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp — $150, was $180

The Instant Pot is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances in the U.S. and the Duo models are among the top bestsellers. The Duo Crisp is merely a combination of an eight-quart pressure cooker and air fryer with 11 cooking programs in total. Apart from pressure cooking and air frying, you’ll also have the means to slow cook, steam, sous vide, roast, bake, broil, or dehydrate your food. Ease of use is assured as you’ll only have to press a button to get things going while peace of mind is guaranteed with more than 10 safety features including overheat protection, safety lock, and more. And you’ll be able to see all the changes you’ve made or its cooking cycle through its intuitive display and timer.

Air frying is a new method of cooking where you can get the most out of fried food while using little to no fat at all. Instant Pot’s Duo Crisp ensures tender, juicy meals with a crisp, golden finish with EvenCrisp Tech and 1,700 watts of power for fast, efficient performance. You’ll also be provided the dehydrate/ broil tray, drip tray, and the multi-level frying basket. With dishwasher safe parts and since you can do it all in just one pot, cleaning up is a breeze. Get cooking without missing out on a $30 discount from Best Buy that plummets its typical list price of $180 to a more palpable $150.

Instant Pot Duo 80 — $100, was $150

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or a group, you can count on its 8-quart capacity to keep at least eight people fully satisfied in a timely manner. With dual-pressure settings, you’ll instantly be able to prepare easy and flavorful one-pot meals two to three times faster with the option to delay the start by 24 hours so food is always fresh. Consistent cooking results are guaranteed with the latest third-generation microprocessor that enables the Duo 80 to monitor pressure and temperature, keep time, and adjust heat intensity while its three-ply bottom ensures that heat is evenly distributed.

More than a clunky pressure cooker, the Instant pot Duo 80 is the Duo 60’s bulkier older sibling that can also function as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and you’ll be able to saute and keep your food warm. It even comes with 14 cooking presets that would allow you to explore more specific recipes such as soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, multigrain, or porridge with just a touch of a button.

The Instant Pot Duo 80 makes for an easy clean as most of its components are dishwasher-safe and its brushed stainless steel exterior would hardly be covered with fingerprints. With 10 proven mechanisms backing up its UL certification, you can be assured of safe operation as it prevents common errors that could either cause harm or spoil food. Usually priced at $150, you can snag this bestselling model for only $98 with Walmart’s $52 discount.

Instant Pot DUO 60 — $65, was $80

The Instant Pot Duo 60’s six-quart capacity is perfect for a family of four. Other than being smaller in size, it is basically like the Duo 80 in every way. It is another 7-in-1 multicooker with 14 built-in functions that’ll surely open you up to a plethora of recipes as the complementary Alexa app alone gives you access to more than a thousand hearty concoctions.

Like most Instant Pot models, the Duo 60 is UL certified which should give you some peace of mind as it serves to prevent common errors that may cause harm or spoilage to food, with 10 safety mechanisms provided. Not only are you able to cook two to three times faster, but you’ll also rarely have to check on your food either. And with the option to delay startup to 24 hours, you can always bank on freshly cooked and warm food as soon as you’re ready for it.

It normally comes with a $79 price tag, but Walmart gives you a much better price at just $65.

