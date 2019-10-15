Amazon slashes the price of the Instant Pot Duo Mini with a $20 discount

If you’re looking for ways to cut your time in the kitchen and make do with limited counter space, then an Instant Pot will surely serve you well as it enables every home cook to enjoy a sumptuous meal almost effortlessly. Right now, Amazon has a deal on the Instant Pot Duo Mini that slashes its typical $80 list price with a $20 discount that makes it available at just $60.

Instant Pots have grown in popularity as a multicooker and the Duo Mini stays true to its claim as it replaces seven kitchen appliances with its ability to function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, as much as you can use it to saute or keep food warm. Moreover, with 14 one-touch cooking presets, you’ll be able to explore countless recipes to bring out the chef within you. The Instant Pot app alone gives you access to over 1,000 recipes and is available on either iOS or Android platforms.

Food preparation is significantly more efficient as it enables you to cook two to three times faster with no compromise to its overall quality. Cooking in an Instant Pot can be synonymous to cooking in a fully sealed container which not only serves to prevent the food’s flavor, nutrients, and aromas from escaping but also means you don’t have to keep a watchful eye. Its inner pot has a three-ply bottom to assure heat is evenly distributed while peace of mind is guaranteed with 10 safety mechanisms to counter common errors that may cause harm or spoil food.

The three-quart capacity of the Duo Mini lets you cook a meal for one or two people which makes it ideal for those living alone or for couples. Although there are many fast-food chains that can easily sate your hunger, you can spend a lot less money and enjoy a home-cooked meal whenever you want by simply taking advantage of its 24-hour programmability to delay its start. That way, food is always served fresh and hot on the dot as it automatically switches to keep warm mode once the cooking time lapses.

This bestselling model is more than equipped to monitor pressure and temperature, keep time, adjust heating intensity and duration to achieve the desired results every time. Cleaning up will hardly be tedious as its stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-resistant while all its components and accessories (steam rack with handles, serving spoon, soup ladle, and measuring cup) are dishwasher safe. Get the Instant Pot Duo Mini along with $20 worth of savings when you order from Amazon.

