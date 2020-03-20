For those of us who have been living an on-the-go lifestyle, the concept of staying or working at home nowadays may seem completely new. If you’ve gotten used to fast food or takeout and have close to no idea about cooking your own, an Instant Pot could be your next best friend. It has enabled novice home cooks and chefs to make easy sumptuous one-pot meals without dreading a tedious cleanup. Now is your chance to snag one of the most sought after kitchen appliances from Amazon and Walmart with up to $52 in savings.

Instant Pot Duo60 — $65 ($14 off)

The Duo is among the top bestsellers of the Instant Pot brand. The Duo60 is a 7-in-1 six-quart multicooker with 14 built-in cooking functions. You’ll surely be able to open yourself up to a plethora of recipes as the complementary Alexa app alone gives you access to more than a thousand hearty concoctions.

Like most Instant Pot models, the Duo60 is UL certified which should give you some peace of mind as it serves to prevent common errors that may cause harm or spoilage to food, with 10 safety mechanisms provided to boot. Not only are you able to cook two to three times faster, but you’ll also rarely have to check on your food either. And with the option to delay startup to 24 hours, you can always bank on freshly cooked and warm food as soon as you’re ready for it.

It normally comes with a $79 price tag, but Walmart gives you a much better price at just $65.

Instant Pot Duo80 — $98 ($52 off)

More than a clunky pressure cooker, the Instant pot Duo80 is the Duo60’s bulkier older sibling that can also function as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and you’ll be able to saute and keep your food warm. It even comes with 14 cooking presets that would allow you to explore more specific recipes such as soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, multigrain, or porridge with just a touch of a button.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or a group, you can count on its 8-quart capacity to keep at least eight people fully satisfied in a timely manner. With dual-pressure settings, you’ll instantly be able to prepare easy and flavorful one-pot meals two to three times faster with the option to delay the start by 24 hours so food is always fresh. Consistent cooking results are then guaranteed with the latest third-generation microprocessor that enables the Duo80 to monitor pressure and temperature, keep time, and adjust heat intensity while its three-ply bottom ensures that heat is evenly distributed.

The Instant Pot Duo80 makes for an easy clean as most of its components are dishwasher-safe and its brushed stainless steel exterior would hardly be covered with fingerprints. With 10 proven mechanisms backing up its UL certification, you can rest assured of safe operation as it prevents common errors that could either cause harm or spoil food. Usually priced at $150, you can snag this bestselling model for only $98 with Walmart’s $52 discount.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi — $129 ($21 off)

Another six-quart multicooker worth considering is Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi as it adds another function to the mix. You will now be able to make cakes and explore a bunch of recipes with 13 smart one-touch programs to boot. More than being able to look up more than 1,000 recipes in the Instant Pot Alexa-enabled app, you’ll also have the capacity to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your meals through your iOS or Android device when connected to Wi-Fi. The best part is that you can do this whenever and wherever you are as this cooker hardly needs any supervision.

The Smart Wi-Fi also packs 11 safety mechanisms to back up its UL certification and to give you peace of mind. You’ll also be able to delay start up to 24 hours and count on it to keep it warm for you when the cooking cycle is over. Apart from the steam rack with handles, the Duo Nova comes with, you are most likely set with the provided rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector. Cleaning up is no pain at all with just one pot and as all its components and accessories are dishwasher-safe.

Gear your kitchen with the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi while Amazon has it on sale for just $129 instead of $150.

Looking for more ways to bulk up your kitchen arsenal? Check out what we have on Instant Pot alternatives, other multicookers, food processors, blenders, juicers, and more from our curated deals page.

