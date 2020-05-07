Instant Pots, Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer on sale ahead of Mother’s Day

Amazon has discounted the Instant Pot Lux, Instant Pot Duo Nova, Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi, and Instant Vortex Plus ahead of Mother’s Day — and with pricing starting at only $70, there’s bound to be something for everyone’s budget.

Instant Pot Lux (6-Quart) — $70, was $80

For the home cook who only needs the essentials, the six-quart Instant Pot Lux pressure cooker has all the bare necessities you’d ever need in a kitchen.

With program functions like a steamer, warmer, rice cooker, sauté pan, slow cooker, pressure cooker, and even a newly included included cake maker, you won’t be left unarmed in the kitchen when it comes to all your favorite meals. Not only that, but the Instant Pot Lux even comes with 12 different programs for every dish on your mother’s cookbook. Whether it’s broths, stews, meats, cakes, eggs, or even porridge, you can cook just about everything but the kitchen sink, making this a must-have for the practical chef. Plus, when it saves up to 70% in cooking time, you don’t have to slave away in the kitchen for hours anymore.

It’s capable of pressure-cooking for up to four hours at a time, and if you’re planning meals in advance, you can delay the start time by up to 24 hours for scheduled cooking that’ll make prep time an absolute breeze. The built-in warmer function can also keep your mother’s delicacies freshly cooked for up to ten hours. This way, you can enjoy home-cooked lunches even during dinner as if they were fresh out of the oven — or in this case, pressure cooker. Food is automatically cooked to perfection from every side with a fully sealed, three-ply, stainless steel casing to allow your food to simmer in its trapped juices and flavors with no cold spots anywhere inside.

And don’t worry if remembering your manually inputted settings is more than you’d like to worry about. The Instant Pot Lux learns from every dish and how you like them done, so you can enjoy consistent food quality without worrying about uneven cooking or raw meats every time. If you’re interested in treating yourself or your mother with a practical appliance they’re sure to love, then you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot Lux. You can find it on Amazon where it’s currently discounted at $70 from its retail price of $80.

Instant Pot Duo Nova (6-Quart) — $80, was $100

If you’re willing to take things up a notch, then you can opt to go for the Instant Pot Duo Nova instead. For only $10 more than the Lux, the Duo Nova offers far more utility than your mother might know what to do with, making it ideal for home cooks who want to take their cooking to the next level.

The six-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova takes the Lux’s six basic program functions — the warmer, sauté pan, steamer, rice cooker, slow cooker, and pressure cooker — and adds in a yogurt maker in place of a cake oven for those with a more sophisticated taste. In fact, it has fourteen different modes of cooking for every meal in the cookbook. These are for soups, rice, meats, stews, multigrain, beans, chili, porridge, and yogurts in addition to the included modes mentioned earlier for a well-rounded diet and a wide range of cooking possibilities. With the Instant Pot Duo Nova, you can easily cut up to 70% time off your regular cooking time, too, so you have more time to multitask with ease, worry-free.

Like the Lux, it can also cook for up to four hours at a time with a delayed start timer that can go for as long as 24 hours and a “keep warm” function that can keep food fresh for up to ten hours. It even has a new EasySeal lid that closes the pressure cooker automatically, and with a press of a button, you can let off steam without getting burned. The Instant Pot Duo Nova is also dishwasher-friendly, so you can dump it inside and have it ready to go again as soon as you need it for incredible time-conscious convenience. If you have a certain recipe you follow with specific steps like timed simmering or sautéing, then you can relax as the Duo Nova automatically remembers each and every step you manually input for consistent quality food just like mom used to make.

Being one of the most popular pressure cookers in America, you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot Duo Nova. With it, high-quality cooking has never been easier. If you want a reliable multipurpose pressure cooker that saves you the hassle of buying additional appliances, then you can check out the Duo Nova on Amazon where it’s currently on sale from its retail price of $100 for only $80.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi (6-Quart) — $100, was $150

If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen — or get an Instant Pot. And if you want something with even more functionality than either of the previous two offerings, the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi offers the best of both worlds for a mere $20 more.

If you can’t decide between the Lux’s cake maker or the Duo Nova’s yogurt maker, the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi starts off strong by taking both and adding them to the six basic functions, rice cooker, sauté pan, slow cooker, pressure cooker, warmer, and steamer. It offers the same food programs as the Duo Nova, save for the specialized Poultry mode that was replaced with the cake maker. With pre-programmed autopilot cooking modes for soups, rice, meats, stews, multigrain, beans, chili, porridge, cake, and yogurt, you’ve got the widest selection of available cooking options for full front-to-back cookbook coverage.

As with every Instant Pot model before it, the Smart Wi-Fi can also cook for up to four hours, keep food fresh for up to ten hours, and delay cooking for a day in advance for optimal food prep and scheduling. Where it sets itself apart from the Lux and Duo Nova is its innovative smart technology. With this, you can download the Instant Pot app on your mobile device or use Alexa with an applicable device to gain full control over the Instant Pot. You even get access to over a thousand built-in recipes as well as receive notifications for when your country dinner’s ready.

To seal the deal, your purchase also comes with a number of accessories like a steam rack, soup spoon, and measuring cup among others. If you want your kitchen and cooking process to be just as automated as the rest of your house, then you can check out the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi on Amazon where its retail price is cut by $50, leaving it at an affordable $100.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer — $117, was $240

If you want to experience restaurant-grade meals in the comfort of your own home, then the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer has got you covered. It doesn’t offer the same functionalities as the Instant Pot pressure cookers on our list, but with a slew of different cooking options made available, this is a must-have for any home cook worth their salt.

The six-quart Instant Vortex Plus is a modern twist on the classic family restaurant kitchen setup, combining the utility of an oven, pot, and dehydrator into one compact appliance. It comes with six main functions, all of which are easily accessible buttons on its interface, these being the air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating, and dehydrating cooking methods. With these, you can cut out up to 95% of the oil you’ve been consuming from your diet, so you can enjoy healthy meals and make oil a thing of the past. The Vortex Plus is also capable of fitting up to two pounds of fries or a four-pound chicken. This way, you can cook just about anything and control your diet in the process. Whether it’s mini pizzas, mushrooms, or baked potatoes, this air fryer’s got your back.

It uses EvenCrisp technology to ensure that each of your home-cooked meals is cooked to perfection with even temperature circulation and distribution inside. This leaves your fried chicken’s skin with a heavenly crunch while the meat stays moist and juicy underneath. If a recipe calls for a specific timer or temperature setting, the Instant Vortex Plus has options to change those, too. And if you want to go a second round, all your settings are automatically memorized for instant cooking and consistently delicious results. When you’re done, just chuck it in the dishwasher and it will be good to go before you know it. Unlike regular ovens or oil fryers, you won’t have to worry about the kitchen nightmares that come with cleaning up grease residue at all.

Check out the Instant Vortex Plus on Amazon today, where you can not only conserve space, time, and oil, you can also save a whopping 51% off from its retail price of $240, letting you take this bad boy home for a mere $117.

