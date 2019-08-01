Deals

Score the bestselling Instant Pot Lux60 for only $49 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
instant pot lux60 amazon price cut

Instant Pots offer a quick and easy way of preparing meals. If you’re trying out the brand for the first time and don’t want to spend a fortune on the high-end models, check out the Instant Pot Lux60. Amazon currently has a deal on the 6-quart version that lets you have it for an affordable price of $49 instead of its usual $80 price tag.

The Lux60 is the least expensive among the Instant Pots, making it an ideal pick for those who are new to the multicooker craze. It carries the functions of six cooking devices, eliminating the need to own multiple appliances. With it in your home, you will save not only time and energy on your cooking but counter space as well.

This multicooker is equipped with several cooking functions that allow you to prepare a variety of meals: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, warmer, and steamer. It has 12 smart programs for cooking specific types of food, such as cake, egg, porridge, meat, and stew. Built with the latest third-generation microprocessor, the Lux60 also has the ability to monitor temperature and pressure, adjust heat intensity and duration, and keep food warm for up to 10 hours. You can even program the 24-hour delay smart timer so you can come home with a ready-to-eat meal. All cooking modes are easy to operate using the touch controls.

The Lux60 is claimed to be more energy-efficient than other cookers — the thick inner pot with stainless steel bottom is responsible for even heat distribution, while the high-pressure settings are designed to reduce cooking time by 70%. It also has a fully sealed profile that effectively traps the nutrients, flavors, and aroma within the food without heating up the kitchen, and adjustable temperature settings for full control on your cooking.

To avoid physical harm and food spoilage, Instant Pot built this cooker with 10 proven safety mechanisms, such as overheating protection, steam release, and automatic pressure control. The inner cooking pot, lid, and steam rack are all dishwasher-safe for your further convenience.

The Instant Pot Lux60 may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier counterparts, but it still offers a lot for the money. Order one for your home at a discounted price of $49, and start preparing healthy and delicious meals for the whole family.

