For many people, Father’s Day is one of the trickiest days of the year to shop for. A lot of dads seem to already have just about everything, while others might just say flat-out that they don’t want anything (as if you’re not going to get dad a present anyway). If you’re sitting there scratching your head trying to find the perfect gift for your pop, then an iPad might be just the thing you hadn’t thought of – especially if dad’s not the kind of guy to rock an Apple Watch or any other smartwatch.

The iPad is the tablet that put these touchscreen computers on the map, and Apple still makes the best. There are a few solid Father’s Day deals on Apple iPads right now, too, from the latest 2018 iPad to the beefed-up iPad Pro, and we’ve smoked them out below to save you some time and cash. Whatever your budget, these Father’s Day iPad deals can save you up to $175 on a few of Apple’s top tablets.

9.7-inch iPad (2018 model)

The iPad Pro might be the most powerful and feature-laden tablet in Apple’s lineup, but the regular iPad is still the one we recommend for most techies. It’s well-built with all of that slick Apple polish, it’s dead simple to use, it delivers snappy performance, and it has a gorgeous 9.7-inch Retina touch display. But what really sells the 2018 iPad is the incredible value it provides. All in all, the standard iPad is everything you could want in a tablet without a bunch of expensive bells and whistles you don’t need and don’t want to pay extra for.

Apple tech is almost always more expensive than its Android and Windows counterparts, but the standard iPad is one of those rare cases where this company provides value that’s just as good or even better than the competition. The 2018 iPad normally retails for $329, which is pretty good, but an $80 discount means you can grab one for dad for only $249 just in time for Father’s Day.

10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model)

For those who are after something a bit more powerful for multi-tasking and potential 2-in-1 use, it’s worth upgrading to the iPad Pro. The latest 2018 refresh of Apple’s premier tablet will cost you, but a solid middle-of-the-road option is the 2017 model, which is still a fantastic device even in 2019. It’s got a beautiful Retina display, super-smooth performance, great battery life, and the intuitive software that we’ve all come to expect from Apple. Plus, with with one of these keyboard cases, you can even use it as a featherweight laptop.

The 10.5-inch iPad is the last-gen model, but being two years old hardly makes it long in the tooth and the release of newer hardware is the best time to grab slightly older (but still great) stuff on the cheap: The newer Pro would set you back around $800 or more, but you can nab the 2017 iPad Pro for just $474 right now and save $175. Which is a much more reasonable option if paying almost a grand for a tablet isn’t in the cards.

11-inch iPad Pro (2018 model)

On the other hand, if only the best will do for dad, then the 2018 iPad Pro is what you’re looking for. The updated iPad Pro is more than just Apple’s best tablet, it’s easily the best tablet ever made. The 11-inch model is the same overall size as its 10.5-inch predecessor, but boasts a slightly larger display thanks to slimmed-down bezels. Its beautiful Retina touchscreen also has a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz for streaming and light gaming, and its beefed-up hardware delivers unmatched performance for anything you’d want to use a tablet for.

Like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can pair this tablet with a keyboard case for laptop-like functionality, and it’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil (a handy accessory for things like note-taking and drawing, among other things). This 64GB variant even offers cellular connectivity, meaning you can use it with ultra high-speed LTE networks. Apple’s best tablet is naturally expensive, but this Father’s Day deal knocks $125 off of the price, giving you the chance to grab one for $824 right now.

