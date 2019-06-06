Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops price cuts on Apple iPad and iPad Pro with Father’s Day deals

Lucas Coll
By

For many people, Father’s Day is one of the trickiest days of the year to shop for. A lot of dads seem to already have just about everything, while others might just say flat-out that they don’t want anything (as if you’re not going to get dad a present anyway). If you’re sitting there scratching your head trying to find the perfect gift for your pop, then an iPad might be just the thing you hadn’t thought of – especially if dad’s not the kind of guy to rock an Apple Watch or any other smartwatch.

The iPad is the tablet that put these touchscreen computers on the map, and Apple still makes the best. There are a few solid Father’s Day deals on Apple iPads right now, too, from the latest 2018 iPad to the beefed-up iPad Pro, and we’ve smoked them out below to save you some time and cash. Whatever your budget, these Father’s Day iPad deals can save you up to $175 on a few of Apple’s top tablets.

9.7-inch iPad (2018 model)

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 screen car
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The iPad Pro might be the most powerful and feature-laden tablet in Apple’s lineup, but the regular iPad is still the one we recommend for most techies. It’s well-built with all of that slick Apple polish, it’s dead simple to use, it delivers snappy performance, and it has a gorgeous 9.7-inch Retina touch display. But what really sells the 2018 iPad is the incredible value it provides. All in all, the standard iPad is everything you could want in a tablet without a bunch of expensive bells and whistles you don’t need and don’t want to pay extra for.

Apple tech is almost always more expensive than its Android and Windows counterparts, but the standard iPad is one of those rare cases where this company provides value that’s just as good or even better than the competition. The 2018 iPad normally retails for $329, which is pretty good, but an $80 discount means you can grab one for dad for only $249 just in time for Father’s Day.

10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model)

apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

For those who are after something a bit more powerful for multi-tasking and potential 2-in-1 use, it’s worth upgrading to the iPad Pro. The latest 2018 refresh of Apple’s premier tablet will cost you, but a solid middle-of-the-road option is the 2017 model, which is still a fantastic device even in 2019. It’s got a beautiful Retina display, super-smooth performance, great battery life, and the intuitive software that we’ve all come to expect from Apple. Plus, with with one of these keyboard cases, you can even use it as a featherweight laptop.

The 10.5-inch iPad is the last-gen model, but being two years old hardly makes it long in the tooth and the release of newer hardware is the best time to grab slightly older (but still great) stuff on the cheap: The newer Pro would set you back around $800 or more, but you can nab the 2017 iPad Pro for just $474 right now and save $175. Which is a much more reasonable option if paying almost a grand for a tablet isn’t in the cards.

11-inch iPad Pro (2018 model)

ipad deals roundup

On the other hand, if only the best will do for dad, then the 2018 iPad Pro is what you’re looking for. The updated iPad Pro is more than just Apple’s best tablet, it’s easily the best tablet ever made. The 11-inch model is the same overall size as its 10.5-inch predecessor, but boasts a slightly larger display thanks to slimmed-down bezels. Its beautiful Retina touchscreen also has a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz for streaming and light gaming, and its beefed-up hardware delivers unmatched performance for anything you’d want to use a tablet for.

Like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can pair this tablet with a keyboard case for laptop-like functionality, and it’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil (a handy accessory for things like note-taking and drawing, among other things). This 64GB variant even offers cellular connectivity, meaning you can use it with ultra high-speed LTE networks. Apple’s best tablet is naturally expensive, but this Father’s Day deal knocks $125 off of the price, giving you the chance to grab one for $824 right now.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019
samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds
Deals

Grab free Galaxy Buds with Samsung’s Galaxy Day Promotions, now through June

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Galaxy S way back when, Samsung is offering astronomical offers on Galaxy S10, Note 9, and Buds products, plus free giveaways both online and at participating retailers.
Posted By William Hank
walmart drops the price for lg music flow portable bluetooth speaker
Music

Walmart drops price on this LG wireless portable Bluetooth speaker

Connect to a high-quality portable Bluetooth stereo speaker to elevate your listening engagement and enjoyment. Walmart dropped the price of the LG Music Flow 20-watt portable Bluetooth speaker in time for Father's Day gift shopping.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung curved 4k tv deal 55 inch 7 series best buy
Deals

Don’t miss a fantastic deal on this smart 55-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

You'd think that with Memorial Day sitting comfortably in our rear-view mirror, now is a bad time to pick up a new TV, but this deal on a 55-inch curved Samsung 4K TV says quite the opposite.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lg 4k tv deal 60 inch 60uk6090 best buy
Deals

Best Buy kicks off an unmissable deal on a smart 60-inch LG 4K TV

Need a 4K TV? Best Buy has knocked a sizeable $100 off one of LG's most reliable 60-inch models, sending the price tumbling down to a more stomachable $550 — or $46 per month when financed over twelve months.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon cuts prices on Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon's got a whole lot of great deals on refurbished Amazon devices right now, but the deal on the original Ring Video Doorbell is one you don't want to miss -- as it's the best price we've seen yet, saving you close to 40% off the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 4k tv deal 40 inch un40nu7200 walmart
Deals

Smart 40-inch Samsung 4K TV from Walmart is an absolute steal at this price

We'd all love a 85-inch Samsung QLED 8K TV, but for us mere mortals it's a little too far out of reach. Alas, we have to turn our attention to something a bit more affordable, like this 40-inch Samsung 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Hands-on
Deals

Newegg Father’s Day deals: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10s get price cuts

Newegg is having a ton of deals on smartphones by Samsung. The online retailer has discounted a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S10. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat & Google Home Mini bundle discount

Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. Win-win.
Posted By William Hank
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ecg lifestyle
Deals

Father’s Day Smartwatch sale: Garmin, Samsung Gear, and Apple Watch deals

Father's Day is around the corner, but there's still plenty of time to pick up a new smartwatch for Dad. We've scoured the web for the best deals on smartwatches, and have found a few from Apple, Garmin, and Samsung that we wanted to share.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll