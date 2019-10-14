Since the current model of iPad Pro was released October 2018 it is likely that the newest model will be released very soon. As is usually the case when a newer iPad model is about to be released, the current model is now on sale. The Apple iPad Pro is discounted at Amazon. The 11-inch, 64GB model in space gray is normally $799 and it is on sale for $674, which means you save $125. If you are searching for the perfect iPad deal for that special someone on your list, this is a great opportunity to get a deal on a hot-ticket item.

This Apple iPad Pro features an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine. The A12X Bionic chip is the most powerful chip Apple has ever made which means it is faster than most PC laptops. It has a 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera for photos, 4K videos, document scanning, and augmented reality experiences. The iPad Pro has four-speaker audio and a USB-C connector for charging and accessories.

The best deal: iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB):

iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256 GB):

iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512 GB):

This new iPad Pro has been completely redesigned and is packed full of Apple’s most advanced technology. The screen design is all new and does everything you want it to, no matter how you are holding it. The new intuitive gestures make navigation and multitasking simple.

The battery boasts up to 10 hours of life and the device weighs in at just over a pound, making it perfect for use on the go.

Face ID keeps your information secure and allows you to log in to apps and pay for items at a glance. Apple boasts that its Face ID is the world’s most secure facial authentication in a tablet.

The iPad Pro is also now compatible with Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically for pairing and charging. A double-tap quickly changes brushes or switches to eraser making use seamless.

If you’re looking for an iPad with more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale on Amazon right now. Normally priced at $949 the space gray model is on sale for $899 for a total savings of $50 (5%). This model comes with all of the features of the 64GB that are mentioned above. Also, the 512GB model in space gray is on sale from $1,149 at $1,067 which is a savings of $82.

