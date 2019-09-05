Save $200 by snagging the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum on Amazon

There are few things more irritating than pet hair. As much as we love our fur babies, their hair annoyingly sticks to almost everything: Clothes, upholstery, carpets, you name it. Luckily, there are a lot of great robot vacuums and regular vacuums out there to help keep your house hair, dirt, and mess-free, like the iRobot Roomba 960.

Right now, the iRobot Roomba 960 is enjoying a huge $200 discount on Amazon. Let this little gizmo rid your floors of hair and dirt while you attend other things for $500 instead of its usual price of $700. What’s more, if you approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you’ll get an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price further down to $450.

The first generation of Roombas pretty much set the template of how a robot vacuum should look like. The Roomba 960 is disc-shaped, measures 13.8 by 3.6 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. You can see a prominent “clean” button on top, right between the “spot cleaning” and “home” buttons. You can press these buttons to manually control the robot, or program the Roomba 960 to regularly clean by itself. There’s a camera on the front to help it map out your floors and avoid obstacles (most robot vacuums solely rely on sensors), paired with the iAdapt 2.0 Navigation technology. Finally, there is a detachable dust bin found at the rear.

Underneath the Roomba 960 is a pair of roller brushes that do all the dirty work, lifting tiny particles and large debris with relative ease. There’s a side brush that the robot uses to clean along walls, baseboards, and furniture. It even has a built-in sensor that detects high concentrations of dirt for a more thorough cleaning.

You can set up and make this robot vacuum clean in three ways: Manually pressing the clean button, using the mobile app, or via voice command through Alexa or Google Assistant. It has three cleaning modes: One-cleaning pass, two-cleaning pass, and automatic. The first mode makes the Roomba 960 pass over an area once, the second twice, and the third gives the robot autonomy to decide how many passes it will make, depending on the mess and the room size.

With a patented AeroForce Three-Stage Cleaning System and suction power that’s five times greater than the Roomba 600 Series, dirt and debris won’t stand a chance. It also has a high-efficiency filter that can capture 99% of particles as small as 10 microns. This robot is capable of cleaning for up to 75 minutes when fully charged and will automatically return to its charging dock to juice up and do even more cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba 960 isn’t cheap, but if its optimum cleaning performance you’re after, it’s definitely worth your money. Its navigation system is better than most robot vacuums, and its multiple cleaning stages guarantees to leave your floors spotless.

