Walmart offers great deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, up to $153 off

Staying on top of household chores can be laborious and time-consuming. Take some housework off your load by investing in a robot vacuum. This little device has the smart technology required to eliminate dust, debris, and dirt stuck on your floors, making it a superior solution to your floor care problems.

The iRobot brand has an outstanding reputation for its selection of Roomba robot vacuums, and right now, two models in its budget-friendly line are discounted on Walmart. The Roomba 614 and Roomba e6 are currently offered for up $180 off their standard retail prices. If you fancy the idea of a Roomba scurrying around your home and don’t care about a ton of bells and whistles, these Roomba deals are perfect for you.

iRobot Roomba 614 — $225 ($153 off)

The iRobot Roomba is one of, if not the most affordable Roomba. Don’t mistake it as a sign of lower quality, though. Despite being an entry-level Roomba, it’s very capable of tidying up a variety of messes. It comes equipped with a three-stage cleaning system which consists of dual multi-surface brushes, an edge-sweeping brush, and a vacuum suction. Dirt is dislodged and is then picked up and trapped into the suction channel. The cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to keep the brushes and the surface it’s cleaning in close contact.

From dust bunnies hiding under the bed to crumbs under the sofa, the Roomba 614 can handle it all. Its height is just enough to easily roam under furniture, while its iAdapt navigation technology ensures seamless navigation on every section of the floor all while avoiding loose cords, stairs, and other obstacles. A Dirt Detect technology is also tossed in, which enables the robot to provide deeper cleaning on spots that need it the most.

Free up some time for you to relax or take on other meaningful activities with the iRobot Roomba 614. It has enough power to provide up to 90 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge. Order now on Walmart for only $225, or $153 below its usual $379 price tag.

iRobot Roomba e6 — $296 ($33 off)

Another affordable Roomba on the market is the Roomba e6. It boasts a solid trio of dual multi-surface brushes, a power-lifting suction, and a high-efficiency filter that effectively pulls in and traps pet hair, allergens, dust, and other dirt. The robot also has an edge-sweeping brush that’s specially fixed at a 27-degree angle, ensuring that no mess gets stuck in edges and corners.

The iRobot Roomba e6 also comes with the Dirt Detect technology that can identify high-traffic zones or areas that are frequently dirty. This enables the vacuum to deliver more intense cleaning when necessary, assisted by a full suite of intelligent sensors for smooth navigation around the home and avoidance of dropoffs and obstacles.

What makes this model better than the 614, however, is its ability to be controlled via the iRobot Home app. This app covers cleaning schedules, cleaning activity monitoring, and cleaning history access. The app can also update its software, so it’s always ready to work with the latest features. The robot can even respond to voice commands once connected to an Alexa or Google Assistant device.

Keep your floors in tip-top shape while you do other chores or unwind by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba e6. This robot vacuum can be yours at a discounted price of $296 when you order on Walmart.

