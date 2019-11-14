Whether or not you enjoy cleaning, it is safe to assume that nobody really wants to live in a messy home. If you are facing time constraints or just lack the energy, you can now tick vacuuming off the to-do list by getting an automated clean with a robot vacuum. There are countless options available but if you’re looking for something particularly advanced with the ability to self-empty the dirt bin, you can score the iRobot Roomba i7+ and Shark IQ R101AE for a lot less on Amazon. You also be able to bank on an additional $50 discount on either model with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $300 Off

The iRobot Roomba i7+ has consistently been featured as our Editor’s Pick for being the best robot vacuum overall with a near-perfect 4-star rating in our review to back it up. At a glance, it may not stand out from other robot vacuums but it packs more than enough features to get you out of hairy situations and to stop all kinds of dust from triggering your allergies. The best part about it is that you can do it from anywhere by simply asking Alexa or Google, or by programming it on the iRobot Home app through your mobile device.

While we cherish the company of our furry friends, managing their shedding could be too tedious even with regular grooming. Luckily, iRobot’s Roomba i7+ is always ready to swoop in with a three-stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes for cleaning hard floors and carpets. It effectively loosens, lifts, and sucks away small to large debris while its cleaning head automatically adjusts to keep close contact with the surface. Rest assured, you won’t have to untangle pet hair from the brush rolls and you won’t have to empty its dirt bin until it has reached its capacity of up to 30 cleans.

Spaces become more breathable with both HEPA filters and AllergenLock on the enclosed bag that traps 99% of allergens from escaping back into the air. Equipped with the full suite of mapping sensors, you can trust the Roomba i7+ to steer clear of obstacles at the same time clean in the most efficient way possible. It is smart enough to remember all your floor plans, and it even works extra hard in high-traffic areas with dirt detect technology.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is priced exceptionally high at $1,099 but Amazon’s $300 price cut makes it available at $799.

Shark IQ <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">R101AE </span> — $69 Off

If the price of iRobot’s Roomba i7+ shoots a hole in your budget, a hands-free and smart operation could be just as achievable with the more affordable Shark IQ R101AE. Like the Roomba i7+, it cleans up after your pets, and itself, with an anti-tangle brush roll system and self-emptying charging base.

The R101AE comes with the best navigation system and unbeatable suction power from Shark to enable you to get a deep and thorough clean. Since it is also capable of mapping more than one room, you can simply create a floor plan and assign it to the room you want to be cleaned. Spotless floors are guaranteed as it cleans row by row with two angled side-brushes to rid those edges and corners of dust.

This droid also responds to voice command with Alexa and is likewise controllable through its buttons or the Shark app when you want to schedule a clean. With a battery that can last 90 minutes, it is a solid choice for small to average homes as no one wants to wait a full day for it to recharge and finish cleaning. It is also trustworthy enough to stop only when it needs to juice up and pick up from where it left off.

The Shark IQ R101AE is a great, cost-efficient alternative to the Roomba i7+. However, it is not as quiet and takes about a week to learn your home. While it has high-efficiency filters, it doesn’t have HEPA filters or an AllergenLock bag, but even so, one swift action lets you dispose of a month’s worth of dirt. Just be mindful to position it close to your trash can to avoid creating a dust cloud.

This slick Shark robot vacuum earned 3.5-stars in our review for being competitively priced at $549 but Amazon lets you and your wallet take a breather for just $479.

