Amazon slashes $100 off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers

Anyone who wants to blast good tunes whenever and wherever would be thankful for the invention of portable Bluetooth speakers. Nowadays, you can find one in all shapes and sizes from more than a handful of manufacturers. If you’re looking for durability, multifunctionality, and great audio, JBL’s lineup comes through at fairly affordable prices. Take your music on the go without missing out on $100 in savings when you order the Charge 4 or the Pulse 3 from Amazon.

JBL Charge 4 — $130 (was $230)

The Charge 4 has a rugged design that makes it a great outdoor speaker. Its anything but boring with ten distinct colorways that rock JBL’s signature sound. Its exterior is enveloped in an IPX7 rated mesh fabric that makes it fully waterproof to depths within 1 meter for a span of 30 minutes. When you accidentally drop it from a boat or dock, this speaker stays afloat to give you ample time to recover it. You’ll surely have more room for fun and excitement without having to worry about this speaker getting wet or falling overboard.

If you’ve seen its predecessor, the Charge 3, you might not be able to tell which is which at a glance. JBL certainly focused on packing more tricks under the hood of the Charge 4 which understandably made it slightly bigger and heavier. However, you should still be able to fit and carry it in your bag at only 3.25 pounds.

Instead of having two small active drivers like the Charge 3, the Charge 4 makes do with just one but larger oval shape driver. That said, the Charge 3 may score better in open spaces but the Charge 4 can simply catch up once you figure out the best place for it. The Charge 4 also boasts a more balanced sound with significant enhancements to higher frequencies, which is wonderfully complemented with dual passive radiators to deliver a strong, deep bass. Regardless of your music’s genre, you can count on the Charge 4 to produce a well-rounded sound even at max volume.

Bluetooth fuels its wireless connectivity with up to smartphones or tablets. Besides being able to seamlessly switch between playlist, you and your friends can also take turns in being the DJ. And when you really want to get the party started, you opt for stereo sharing by playing it in sync with up to 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers. Like any other speaker in JBL’s Charge series, the Charge 4 was not only meant to last 20 hours but also made to have the capacity to charge your devices through its USB port.

The JBL Charge 4 is a versatile portable Bluetooth speaker that packs a rich sound in a fashionable and indestructible design. It’s also a future-proof purchase since it is rechargeable via USB-C. It is without a doubt a worthy upgrade from the Charge 3 with more power, improved bass response, new JBL Connect+ button, and more color options.

It normally rings in at $230 but Amazon’s $100 discount lets you gear up for an immensely charged experience for only $130.

JBL Pulse 3 — $120 (was $220)

JBL’s Pulse 3 also has everything you need for carefree listening with IPX7 waterproof housing. Dust, bad weather, or submersion in water won’t come between you and your music. Rest assured, the Pulse 3 can survive pool parties. You’ll be just as able to wirelessly pair up to two smartphones or tablets with Bluetooth tech and multi-host functionality. With all the necessary controls for playback at the back of the speaker, you’ll be able to remain completely untethered to your device but you’d want to have the downloadable JBL Connect app ready for further customization.

If placement matters for the Charge 4, JBL’s Pulse 3 shines and keeps everyone attuned with an exceptionally well-balanced 360-degree sound. You will surely be bobbing your head to the beat and notice its bass radiators vibrate with the music. Turning the lights off or being in the dark would only make things more interesting when you activate its 360-degree LED psychedelic light show. You can even take your music to new heights by creating your own sound ecosystem when you can sync more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together.

You will need to make sure to keep the device charged since the Pulse 3 only has a battery life that stretches up to 12 hours. It also has no high-quality codec support to extend its 30-foot Bluetooth range. It does, however, double as a noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone with an integrated microphone for crystal-clear calls. Overall, it’s a fun-sized speaker that packs omnidirectional sound, so you’ll undoubtedly be able to grab and go at any time.

Order the JBL Pulse 3 on Amazon for only $130 instead of $220 from Amazon and see your music come to life.

