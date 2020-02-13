Walmart smashes up to $150 off these JBL speakers ahead of Presidents Day

Presidents Day is next Monday and most of us might be gearing up for a three-day weekend. If you’re taking this time to go on an excursion and catch up with your best mates, you sure can amp up the fun with a portable Bluetooth speaker ready to go. You can just imagine everyone bobbing their heads to the beat as you blast good tunes. And now, you can share your love for music without missing out on up to $150 worth of savings on two JBL speakers from Walmart. This sale applies to the Pulse 3 and Xtreme which not only promise great audio quality but are also dependably rugged to survive the outdoors.

JBL Pulse 3 — $120 ($110 Off)

JBL’s Pulse 3 has everything you need for worry-free listening. Dust, bad weather, or submersion in water won’t come between you and your music with the protection of an IPX7 waterproof housing. And with multi-host functionality, you and your friends can take turns at being DJ and experience a seamless transition between playlists with its capacity to wirelessly pair up to two smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth.

While all the necessary controls can be found around the back, you’ll want to have the downloadable JBL Connect app for further customization. It won’t matter where in the room you are as the Pulse 3 delivers an exceptionally well-balanced 360-degree sound to keep everyone’s groove going. You’ll even notice its bass radiators vibrate with the music, and things become even more interesting in the dark when you turn on its 360-degree LED psychedelic light show. You can even take your music to new heights by creating your own sound ecosystem when you can sync more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers together.

You will need to make sure to keep the device charged since the Pulse 3 only packs a 12-hour battery life. It also has no high-quality codec support to extend its 30-feet Bluetooth range. It does, however, double as a noise and echo-canceling speakerphone with an integrated microphone for crystal clear calls. Overall, it’s a fun-sized speaker that packs omnidirectional sound, so you’ll undoubtedly be able to grab and go at any time.

Usually listing for $230, you can see your music come to life and get the most bang for your buck for just $120 when you order the JBL Pulse 3 from Walmart.

JBL Xtreme — $150 ($150 Off)

If you’re all about pushing limits to the fullest, a couple more bucks will get you the Xtreme. Like most JBL speakers, it is cylindrical in shape with a flat bottom so you can trust that it won’t just roll away. At 6.61 pounds, it may not exactly be the kind of speaker that you can throw in the bag but it remains easy to haul around and comes with two metal hooks for use with the provided shoulder strap. Its fabric material and rubber housing were designed to outlast all kinds of adventure.

While the JBL Xtreme only offers splashproof protection with its IPX4 rating, it is durable and you’ll have no issue cleaning it under running water, or handling spills or rain. Just don’t throw it into the pool. Still, you can count on its water-resistant, zipper-protected compartment to secure all the ports needed to fire it up.

The Xtreme like the Pulse 3 also works as a noise-canceling speakerphone when the need to take a call arises and it relies on Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Its power has taken a step up with a 10,000mAh battery that can keep the party going for as long as 15 hours on a single charge. And you won’t just be able to connect it with other JBL Connect+ speakers or with two devices simultaneously, you can pair up to three devices and use it to juice up your devices.

With two external passive radiators strategically placed on both ends, bass heads are set for a frenzy as they’ll be able to hear the bass, feel the bass, and see the bass. Although audio tends to break a little on the highs, that can easily be remedied by turning the volume a couple of notches lower which is not really a dealbreaker for a speaker this loud. Plus, with the JBL Connect button in place, you’ll always have the alternative to crank up the volume through stereo sharing. And you’ll simply be able to do so with all the controls for playback visibly accessible on top.

Get your adrenaline pumping with the JBL Xtreme’s earth-shaking sound available at $150 instead of $300 on Walmart.

