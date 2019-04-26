Share

Planning to trek out to Coachella? Bonaroo? Firefly? Or maybe you are just in the market for a great pair of Bluetooth headphones or speakers. In that case, we highly recommend JBL. Now’s a great time to buy, too, as Harman, the company behind JBL, is offering up to $200 off its lineup.

In percentage terms, the savings are up to 60% off the company’s normal retail prices, and as an added bonus two-day air shipping is included on most items, and free returns just in case you aren’t happy with your purchase. While there’s no expiration date to the sale, we’d still recommend you act fast.

JBL Headphone Deals

One of the things we like about JBL and especially its headphones is that they are a great value and are of high quality. We’ve reviewed several over the years including the E55BT, and never walked away disappointed. The E55BT is currently on sale for $100, $50 off its normal price.

JBL is also offering the E45BT, its entry level model for $20 less at $80. Here the sound quality isn’t as good, with smaller speakers, and you lose an integrated microphone, but they’re a great entry-level buy. There’s only a few colors left, so act fast.

JBL Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Why there aren’t a lot of headphone deals with this particular sale, there are quite a few Bluetooth speaker deals to be had. You can’t go wrong even with the entry-level model in JBL’s lineup. I personally have had experience with the Flip, and it’s one of the best wireless battery-powered speakers I’ve owned at its price point.

My colleagues at Digital Trends have reviewed a few as well, including the the Link 20 and the Boombox, both of which are on sale right now. With the Link series, you also gain Google Assistant support, so that does make them much more useful than your everyday wireless speaker.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve found on JBL’s most popular models:

JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: — $75 (save $25)

— $75 (save $25) JBL Link 20 portable Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant –$100 (save $100)

–$100 (save $100) JBL Link 500 portable Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant: — $200 (save $200)