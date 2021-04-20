House of Marley, the audio brand that has a history of producing speakers, headphones, and turntables made from sustainable materials, has just launched its latest product: The $150 Get Together Duo, a set of wireless bookshelf speakers that are as versatile as they are eco-friendly.

“We use materials for their sustainable properties and their aesthetic quality, but also for their acoustical, mechanical properties as well,” said Josh Poulsen, House of Marley director of product development, in a press release. Poulsen claims that the bamboo in the Get Together Duo is produced using a carbon-positive process.

But the Get Together Duo are interesting for more than their reduced environmentally friendly footprint.

Each speaker has its own Bluetooth 5.0 radio, which can perform two tasks simultaneously. It lets you pair your phone to the speakers for wireless music streaming, but it also lets the speakers wirelessly connect to each other to form a stereo pair.

Each enclosure houses a 3.5-inch woofer and a 1-inch tweeter for a combined 20 watts of power. They’re independently powered and amplified, so you can separate them as far as that Bluetooth connection will allow. The right speaker contains a 20-hour rechargeable battery, which lets you use it completely wirelessly.

On the back of the speakers, you’ll find two wired analog connection options: Left and right RCA phono line-in ports and a 3.5mm aux-in port. These can be used to connect the Get Together Duo to sources like turntables, portable media players, or CD players.

When using the speakers with a smartphone, the top controls can alter volume, play/pause, and skip forward or backward.

At $150, the Get Together Duo is the same price as House of Marley’s Get Together Mini, a Bluetooth speaker that uses the same materials as the Duo. But with more power, the ability to create proper stereo separation between speakers, and larger drivers, the Get Together Duo represents a better value for those who only need a portable solution for rare occasions.

The Get Together Duo is available now from thehouseofmarley.com and should be available soon from other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Editors' Recommendations