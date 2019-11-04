When you hear the word “audiophile,” you probably think of high-end over-ear headphones from makers like Sennheiser or Audio-Technica — but for surrounding yourself with thick, room-filling sound, there’s still nothing that compares to a good set of stereo speakers. Traditional “bookshelf” speakers are also much more versatile than a pair of headphones, as they’re the best and easiest way to bring out the best sound from your stereo system, desktop computer, or even the television in your home theater setup.

People who take their audio seriously will be the first to tell you that good sound carries a hefty price tag, but we have some good news with a pretty great early Black Friday deal just for you: Kef makes some of the best stereo speakers on the market today, and a couple of our all-time favorite models – the Q150 and LS50 – are on sale on Amazon right now at discounts of up to $400.

Kef Q150 Bookshelf Speakers (Pair) — $300 off

The Kef Q150 are, simply put, some of the best bookshelf stereo speakers that money can buy. They’re hard to beat even at their normal price, but at this discount, they might also be the best value out there at the moment. The Kef Q150 speakers pack 5.25-inch driver arrays which our review team found to deliver fantastic sound that was crisp and clear in the upper registers along with thick and punchy bass.

Our review also noted that the Kef Q150 was perhaps the best way to get hi-fi sound at a midrange price, but at their usual $600 per pair, these speakers might still be more than most are willing to spend. Thankfully, a 50% discount means you can grab a set for just $300 on Amazon right now.

Kef LS50 Mini Monitor Speakers (Pair) — $400 off

If you’re really serious about sound, then you need to take a long look at the Kef LS50 speakers. Despite their reasonably compact size relative to other “bookshelf” speakers, the Kef LS50 put out big, rich, clear sound that envelopes the listener across all registers. Our team gave the wireless version a glowing review, noting that this stunning audio quality is what makes these premium mini monitors shining stars in the audiophile world.

The wireless set is very pricey, and even the wired Kef LS50 speakers would normally set you back $1,300 (the wireless pair costs almost twice as much). Ahead of Black Friday, however, Amazon has these awesome bookshelf speakers marked down more than 30%, knocking the price down to just $900 — letting you score these gold standard mini monitors for less than a grand and saving you $400.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, fall sales, Black Friday news, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations