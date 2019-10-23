Amazon offers $69 in savings with the Keurig K55 Elite home brewing system

Coffee in the morning might just be the treat we need to power through a full day. While most cafes offer single-serve coffee, nothing beats the economy and convenience you have with a Keurig machine sitting on your countertop. And even more so since Amazon has the Keurig K55 Elite model on sale for $69 less. Usually priced at $170, you can forget about beating rush hour or waiting in line and simply have access to delectable homebrews as much as you want for just $101.

While you can get your caffeine fix from an ordinary coffee maker, Keurig simply steps up in terms of versatility as you’ll be able to use it to make yourself tea, cocoa, let alone explore various K-cup coffee blends. Since the K55 like the other models makes use of premeasured K-cups, you’ll most likely get the same results every time while the strength of your brew would depend on the cup size you choose. Its fast heating technology then delivers the perfect cup in under a minute and one-touch buttons and light indicators let you know what needs to be done for the entire brewing process.

With a large 48-ounce water reservoir, you can have six cups of coffee before needing a refill while the included water filters would assure that nothing bad gets mixed in. Descaling the machine may be a tedious process so you’ll be glad to know that you’ll only have to do it once every three or four months. Cleaning it, on the other hand, should be a breeze with its plastic construction and detachable components. The removable drip tray for that matter is even dishwasher-safe and allows you to use larger cups or glasses.

The Keurig K55 Elite Single Cup Home Brewing System is the upgraded version of the discontinued K45 that simplifies the whole process of making coffee. Its sleek design would surely add a modern touch to your kitchen and it won’t even take up much space. As mornings can get too hectic, you won’t have to worry about leaving your machine on as it is able to switch itself off after two hours of inactivity when the auto-off feature is enabled. Get this efficient programmable coffee maker for $69 less when you order from Amazon.

