Best cold brew coffee makers

Share

For coffee aficionados, the cold brew is an incredible, delicious discovery. Whether you want a refreshing, non-acidic afternoon coffee mix or the perfect ingredient for coffee-infused foods and cocktails, the cold brew has your back.

But what’s the best way to steep coffee beans for this perfect treat? Sure, sticking your coarse-ground coffee in a mason jar is one choice, but you definitely won’t get the best results. You deserve better. So let’s look at the top cold brewers available, and why you should add one to your kitchen countertop. (For those of you seeking a conventional coffee maker, check out our guide on the best.)

KitchenAid KCM4212SC Cold Brew Coffeemaker ($80)

Are you and your friends addicted to cold brews in all forms? You deserve a better brew maker, and that’s why we love this sizable KitchenAid model. It lets you steep up to 14 servings of cold brew at once with the built-in stainless steel seeper and pour them with a simple twist of a spigot (the brew maker fits on the counter or on a fridge shelf, if you have enough room).

This makes it a lot harder to run out, and a great fit for a small office or home filled with coffee lovers. Note that there is a handle for easy transport, too!

Buy it now at:

Amazon

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffeemaker ($50)

The Good Grips brew maker has a simple design that’s easy to appreciate and a measuring beaker style that science lab fans are sure to like—plus, it’s handy for measuring very specific coffee amounts for your mixtures. You simply position the beaker or a cup under the carafe and push down on the spigot lever to pour the brew to the level you need.

That steel mesh filter on the top is designed to help sprinkle water evenly over the coffee ground for better steeping results, too. This model has a 32-ounce capacity, and the design makes it friendly for multiple users.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Gourmia GCM9825 ($17)

The Gourmia design is compact and beautiful, with a glass carafe that surrounds a steeping column. Just load grounds into the column, fill the carafe with water, and then insert the column to let steeping begin—you get around 34 fluid ounces out of one fill-up. This is primarily a personal cold brew device, but it’s far superior to DIY brewing and fits easily inside the fridge or dishwasher.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Yama Glass Cold Drip Maker ($235)

Maybe you really want to show off your cold brews. If this is a major hobby for you and you’re the one friend who everyone counts on for the best coffee, consider this truly elite brewer from Yama Glass. As you can see, it’s made of three interlocking glass designs straight from a chemistry set, making it one of the more interesting brewing methods available. It includes a ceramic filter to keep grains up at the top, too.

The brew is extra-concentrated, so it’s probably more servings than it seems. You also get the perfect coffee centerpiece to show off, which could well be worth the steep price tag. Of course, it’s also going to take some work to clean out.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee and Tea Maker ($30)

This Coffee Gator brewer is a perfect buy if you are a fan of cold brews and want to take your game to a new level with a set of dedicated equipment. It uses a basic thermos-like design with a central steeping column/filter that’s ideal for brewing while on the move, or picking up the thermos from the fridge when you’re in a hurry. The kit also comes with a measuring spoon and airtight sealing lid. The filter is entirely reusable, and the thermos is made of BPA-free borosilicate glass.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Toddy Cold Brew System ($34)

If you prefer a simple and affordable cold brew system, this Toddy Café model will meet your needs. The concentrated brewing container is designed to fit over the decanter as the coffee is steeping—then you take it off, seal the decanter with the lid, and clean out the brewing container for next time, a simple system ideal for busy lives. The set includes two reusable filters and recipe ideas too, making it a great starter kit or gift for friends. The only downside is that the decanter doesn’t have a handle and may be a little difficult to handle, so take care!

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer ($48)

Pay a little more with this model, and you get a more advanced filtration system that will help guarantee a smoother, stronger brew at the end. The combination of grounds guard (the metal plate) and filter pad may be a little harder to clean out, but they reward you with one of the most high-quality cold brews you can make at home. You can also use this model easily with hot brews, which not all kits are designed for.

Buy it now at:

Amazon