Time is running out to sign up for a free Kindle Unlimited subscription

Didn’t grab a free two-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription last month? Don’t worry. There’s still time to sign up but you need to be quick with the offer ending on April 30. If you’re bored with binge-watching Netflix and Disney+, this is the ideal time to dive into an amazing new story courtesy of Amazon Kindle Unlimited.

Right now, its two-month free trial gives you access to over 1 million books, a rotating selection of magazines, plus thousands of different audiobooks courtesy of Audible. There’s no shortage of content here, with everything available via Android, iOS, and (of course) Kindle.

If you’re stuck at home, it’s the perfect way to kill time and lose yourself in a fascinating new story, or learn something new via a non-fiction book.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited has a varied catalog of content. You can enjoy rediscovering old classics like The Color Purple or dive into the latest murder mysteries courtesy of popular authors like Patricia Cornwell. There’s more genteel fare too with content like Marley and Me that’s sure to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Keen to read something else? The subscription also features access to a rotating selection of major magazines. There are free trials of newspapers as well, such as The Washington Post and The New York Times, along with popular magazines like People and National Geographic.

There’s no shortage of great content here so you’re sure to find something to grip you. The fact it’s entirely free for two months makes it all the better.

Be quick though. The offer only runs until the end of the month so there’s not much time left. Also, bear in mind that if you’re an existing Kindle Unlimited subscriber, you’re not eligible for the deal. Bad luck!

For everyone else, sign up today and you have the next two months of Kindle Unlimited entirely free. If you don’t want to pay a cent, remember to cancel it via Amazon.com before the renewal date otherwise you’ll be charged $10 per month. For many avid readers though, $10 per month is a bargain given the amount of content made available to you. We think you’ll be hooked.

