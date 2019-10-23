Avid food lovers and budding bakers need to have a stand mixer in their kitchen in order to save precious time and energy. The best ones don’t just knead bread dough or whisk eggs – they also double as blenders, pasta makers, food processors, and more. They’re practically multiple kitchen appliances all rolled into one. A brand that has become synonymous with stand mixers is KitchenAid, which has been in the business for more than a century. Two of its bestselling stand mixers are the KitchenAid Classic and Artisan, and right now they’re available on Amazon at incredibly discounted prices.

KITCHENAID CLASSIC — $200 ($132 off)

The KitchenAid Classic stand mixer normally costs $332, but with Amazon’s massive $132 discount, you can get it for just $200. It boasts a large, detachable 4.5-quart stainless-steel mixing bowl that can mix up to six dozen cookies, or three loaves of bread, or six pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. It has a 275-watt engine that’s adjustable to 10 mixing speeds and is powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe, whether you’re stirring wet and dry ingredients, kneading bread dough, or whipping cream. The multipurpose power hub has an easy-access tilt-head design and comes with a removable metal cover. The dishwasher-safe attachments include a nylon-coated flat beater, wire whip, and dough hook. The mixer guarantees comprehensive mixing and incorporation of ingredients, as each rotation accomplishes 59 touchpoints around the bowl.

KITCHENAID ARTISAN – $300 ($130 off)

If you have extra bucks to shell out, you might want to consider the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer instead. It is usually priced at $430, but Amazon is offering a huge $130 discount that brings its price down to $300. This stand mixer comes in a variety of colors and has an even bigger 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl that can accommodate dough for roughly nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch. The power hub also has the same convenient tilt-head design, 10 speed settings, and 59-Point Planetary Mixing Action.

Both stand mixers have 15 optional attachments that can be purchased separately to perform tasks like grinding nuts, shredding Parmesan cheese, and making pasta from scratch. This makes these stand mixers powerful one-stop culinary centers that eliminate the need to buy additional kitchen equipment. The KitchenAid Classic and Artisan stand mixers are wonderfully versatile appliances that will revolutionize the way you prepare your meals. Since they’re made of solid metal, they can last a lifetime with proper care and maintenance. The material makes them extremely heavy though, with both weighing over 26 pounds. You might want to reserve a spot for one on your counter instead of having to constantly pull them out of a cupboard. And they’re also noisy, which to be fair has always been an issue with stand mixers. They tend to wobble, too, and according to customer reviews, getting the hang of the speed settings may take a while.

For more options visit these pages for our best stand mixers, hand mixers, and multicookers. And don’t forget to visit our curated deals page for more exciting discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations