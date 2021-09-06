Labor Day is here, and if you need a PC for a new year of work or school, you can’t do much better than these Labor Day Dell XPS deals. This holiday marks the end of summer and brings with it a nice three-day weekend along with all sorts of great sales on virtually everything you can buy online, making it one of the best times of the year to score bargains on pricey things like a new computer.

For us, the most exciting Labor Day sales are always going to be on tech, and now might be your best opportunity before Black Friday to shop. This event doesn’t last long, though, so to give you a head start, we’ve already smoked out all the best Labor Day XPS deals so you can jump in right away and save some time as well as money. And if you want to know a little more about what makes these ultrabooks so great, we can also offer some advice on how to shop these Labor Day Dell XPS sales so you can zero in on the perfect laptop for you.

Should you buy a new Dell XPS laptop on Labor Day?

This is one of the last big holidays before Halloween, which doesn’t tend to bring tech sales, and Thanksgiving, which lands on the Thursday before Black Friday. This means that if you’re in the market for a new laptop, then these Labor Day Dell XPS deals might be your last chance to score one at a deep discount until late November.

You should still perform your due diligence before rushing into a purchase, though. The Dell XPS ranks high among our favorite laptops, but in 2021, the lineup is pretty broad and you’ve got a lot of different models to choose from. We’ll get into more details about the different specs, sizes, and designs later, but just know that it’s a good idea to have a short list of models and features that you like so you have a good idea of what to look for when shopping through these Labor Day Dell XPS sales.

Pay particular attention to online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart that have a lot of third-party sellers — just because you’re ordering from one of these sites doesn’t mean that the company itself is fulfilling the order on the other end. A lot of last-gen models with older hardware are still floating around, so don’t assume that every one of these Labor Day Dell XPS deals is a good bargain. A particular unit you’re eyeballing might have specs that are a little long in the tooth by 2021 standards. That’s not to say that you should avoid third-party sellers altogether, though. Just make sure it’s a reputable vendor before you hit that “add to cart” button.

If you’re shopping these Labor Day Dell XPS sales on a tighter budget, then you might be tempted to shop for refurbished laptop deals. That’s not a bad idea but it requires some more caution than when you’re simply purchasing a brand-new computer (which is pretty straightforward so long as you’re buying from a trusted seller). If you go this route, you want to get something that you know has been inspected and recertified by professionals and is backed by some sort of quality guarantee. Dell often sells factory-refurbished laptops at its online outlet, and these will be nearly like new and may even come with new first-party accessories and packaging. Amazon also offers “renewed” laptops that are professionally refurbished and backed by a warranty.

How to choose a new Dell XPS laptop on Labor Day

Set a few things in your mind first (or even write them down if you’re the note-taking type) before you jump head-first into these Labor Day Dell XPS sales. First, decide how much you’re willing to spend and set a budget. You can allow for a little big of wiggle room just in case you find that perfect deal, but make sure you don’t over-shoot your price limit too much. It’s easy to get carried away and end up paying more than you really wanted to, but if you have a good idea of what you need, what you want, and what you can live without before you start shopping, you shouldn’t come away disappointed — or with your checking account suddenly empty.

There are three different Dell XPS models on the market today — the XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17 (the numbers referring to display size) — but aside from screen size, you’ve also got different designs to choose from among these Labor Day Dell XPS deals. All of the Dell XPS laptops are available with or without touch displays, so decide if that’s something you want or not. The Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are also available as both traditional clamshell designs and as 2-in-1 convertibles. These 2-in-1s feature fold-flat touchscreens that rotate on a 360-degree hinge. This allows you to use the computer either as a standard laptop or like a tablet, or you can use the keyboard as a stand with the laptop in “tent” mode. This is good for enjoying entertainment such as streaming or even gaming with a controller.

Convertible 2-in-1 laptops offer a lot of versatility and are a hot-ticket item today, but you’ll pay a premium for them and they’re not for everyone. Only you can decide whether or not the extra functionality of a 2-in-1 is worth the extra cost, but the good news is that the Dell XPS line gives you plenty of options, and these Labor Day Dell XPS sales are a great chance to grab one at a discount if you’ve been eyeballing a convertible and think it might be a good fit for you.

Of the three sizes, the Dell XPS 13 is arguably the flagship of the lineup and is our personal favorite. A 13-inch laptop is a great compact size for students and remote workers who are on the move a lot. It’s light, sleek, and easy to carry, and despite its smaller frame, it’s comfortable to work on and sports a pretty impressive keyboard. The Dell XPS 15 is the more traditionally sized model of the family and is a good middle-of-the-road option. Even with its 15.6-inch display, its thin chassis and slim bezels mean that it’s not too big and bulky to carry around comfortably.

Another bonus of the Dell XPS 15 is that select models come loaded with discrete Nvidia graphics cards. A dedicated GPU is a must-have for anybody doing intense graphical work such as video editing/rendering, and it goes without saying that gamers will appreciate that extra juice as well (even if the Dell XPS laptops aren’t typically thought of as gaming PCs). The same is true of the Dell XPS 17, which is a newcomer to the stable. This one boasts a glorious 17.3-inch display, making it perfect for those who aren’t so enamored with today’s super-compact ultrabooks and are instead looking for a laptop that’s more like a desktop replacement — a woefully underserved market in 2021.

As far as displays go, all of the Dell XPS models feature vibrant screens with resolutions of at least 1080p, and it’s not uncommon to see 1200p, 1440p, 1600p, 4K, and even 4K+ panels on these. The displays are one of the selling points of these computers and are among the best you’ll find on any modern laptop. The higher-end models, in particular those with 4K UHD displays, will naturally be pricier, but they’re something to keep an eye out for among these Labor Day Dell XPS sales if that’s an upgrade you’re willing to pay for. That’s especially true if you’re looking to grab the up-sized Dell XPS 17.

