Laptop clearance sale: This powerful Dell is ONLY $280 today

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there are a ton of great laptop deals to choose from. But one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll come across is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which has seen a price drop all the way down to just $280 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $139 from its regular price of $419, and free shipping is also included. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a lot of laptop for just $280, so click over to Dell quickly to claim yours while inventory lasts.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is powerful, versatile, and affordable. Its affordability makes it a popular choice among people on a budget, and its computing capabilities make it popular among business and professional users. When it comes to power, we consider the Dell Inspiron 15 one of the best Dell laptops, as it’s powered by and Intel quad-core processor and has an Intel UHD graphics card that pushes a high-quality picture on the 15-inch screen. A super-fast 128GB solid-state drive is enough storage for most users to install all of their favorite software and apps.

Because it houses a 15-inch screen, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is on the larger end for a laptop, which allows for a more comfortable and expansive keyboard and a spacious touchpad, as well as a larger battery that provides much longer life between charges than many other laptops. Some other great features of the Dell Inspiron 15 are blue-light-reduction software to keep your computing experience easy on the eyes, and expandability with multiple connect ports, should the need to add additional monitors or work off an external hard drive arise. It’s truly an all-around laptop, and a great option for working from home, getting through homework, and binge watching on the weekends.

A great deal even at its regular price of $419, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a steal today, as it’s marked all the way down to just $280. That’s a savings of $139, and free shipping is included with your purchase. It isn’t often you come across such an amazing laptop at such a low price point, and you aren’t the only one in search of a great laptop deal, so click over to Dell to claim your new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 while you can.

