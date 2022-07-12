 Skip to main content
Walmart may have won Prime Day with this gaming laptop deal

Today's Best Lenovo Legion 5 Prime Day Deal

Anita George
By
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

It’s officially Prime Day and there are tons of Prime Day deals around — and not just from Amazon. In fact, just take a look at this Lenovo Legion 5 Prime Day deal from Walmart: You can get a powerful gaming laptop for just $599. That’s a huge price cut from $799, which leaves you with . If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with this deal!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5 on Prime Day

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Among all of the Walmart Prime Day deals the retailer has to offer, this Lenovo Legion 5 Prime Day deal is one of the best ones out there for gaming laptops. The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop in this deal comes with a 17.3 inch FHD IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a decent amount of solid-state drive (SSD) storage at 256GB.

The display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, three-sided narrow bezels, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This laptop has a six-core processor with a listed speed of 3.3GHz. This Lenovo Legion 5 runs on Windows 11 and includes a decent selection of ports such as USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, RJ45, and an SD card reader. Overall, it has a simple design. But don’t let it’s minimal look fool you: There’s a lot to love about this gaming laptop.

The laptop in this Lenovo Legion 5 Prime Day deal also sports a few fancier features: the Legion AI Engine (to optimize performance), Legion Coldfront 3.0 (to keep things cool), and the Legion Truestrike keyboard.

We reviewed a similar laptop from the Lenovo Legion 5 series: the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. We particularly loved its performance, its display, and its cooling.

If the Lenovo Legion 5 isn’t quite what you’re looking for, don’t worry. We have tons of other great Prime Day laptop deals you can look through. You’re sure to find what you need at a price point you’ll love.

