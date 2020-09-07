  1. Deals
Cheap Gaming Laptop Alert: Lenovo Legion 5 down to $950 this Labor Day

Lenovo Legion Y730 15-inch Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

As part of today’s amazing Labor Day sales, we’re seeing some incredible discounts on everything from home theater systems to gaming. Speaking of which, there are some incredible gaming laptop deals out there, and this one from Best Buy is no exception. Right now, you can get a Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 Ti graphics for $950. That’s $150 off its original price of $1100. This is laptop gaming at some of its very best, for less.

Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop is ideal for gaming, though it can be helpful with content creation as well. This is a laptop that can help you cruise, seamlessly through all the worlds of the newest games, but can also be your dependable buddy, and entertainment center, for all your work and school needs.

We start with a big, beautiful, 15.6-inch screen. Your gaming images will be backed up by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, which means 6GB of dedicated video memory for some high-powered, super speedy game fuel. Plus, it’s Virtual Reality-ready, which means that it has the required tech to run VR hardware and software; it’s primed for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. Oh, and there’s HDMI output to expand your viewing options, in case you want to connect your HDTV monitor or projector.

It’s thin, too. A lot of gaming laptops we see are really chunky. This one is only 1-inch thick and weighs 5.42 pounds. But under that slim exterior lurks a beast. There’s a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H mobile processor with 6 cores. This is backed up by 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking; You can run your favorite games, edit video, and watch Netflix or prepare a presentation, all at once. Behind it all is 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), which will give you way faster boot times and faster, cooler access to your data. Also, that’s tons of space for your games, your videos, your photos and music — everything!

There are more powerful laptops out there for gaming, but few at this kind of amazing price. Snag the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop right now for $950 at Best Buy. That’s $150 off its original price of $1100. We don’t think you’ll regret it, though your competition might.

