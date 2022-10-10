Electronics are always a big seller during Prime Day, so we’re not surprised that Walmart has a significant discount on the Lenovo Legion 5i during the Walmart Rollback Sale. If you’re unfamiliar with the Legion lineup, it’s Lenovo’s answer to the Republic of Gamers, with the Lenovo Legion 5i being a great mid-range gaming PC that you can pick up from Walmart for just $749, discounted significantly from $1,030, as Walmart tries to fight back against Prime Day 2.0, which Amazon is calling Prime Early Access Sale and which has a lot of excellent deals and discounts for Prime subscribers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i

With the Lenovo Legion 5i appearing on our list of the best gaming laptops, you know that you’re getting something good right out of the box. The Legion 5i runs an RTX 3050, a mobile-specific and entry-level GPU still powerful enough to run the FHD screen at the 240hz refresh rate it can hit, even with higher graphical settings. If you grab one of these gaming monitor deals, you can probably push 2k at 144hz or 120hz with the RTX 3050, although you may need to lower the graphical settings, which is ok for the bumped-up resolution and addition of a second monitor or monitor replacement.

Battery life is not too bad, and you can get at least two to three hours out of it depending on your screen brightness, since it can hit a peak of 500 nits, which tends to draw a lot of power. The CPU also draws some energy, since it’s a 10th gen Intel i5-10500H, a mid-range CPU that compliments the RTX 3050 well and gives you some space for productivity work and maybe even some editing or streaming while you’re at it. You also get 8GBs of RAM and 256GB of storage, which are about the minimum we’d expect, and you may need to look at some external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage.

The Lenovo Legion 5i is built as an entry-to-mid-range gaming laptop, and with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $749, it’s quickly become a great budget option. That said, there are a lot of great Prime Day Gaming Laptop deals if you want something a little bit different, and you should check out these Prime Day deals for something a little extra.

Editors' Recommendations