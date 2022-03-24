  1. Deals
Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop gets an $800 discount today

The Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop has a powerful GPU and CPU combo.

Gaming on the go is great, especially if you don’t necessarily want to invest in a traditional desktop PC that takes up a lot of room and effort to get running. Of course, the issue is that gaming laptops can be quite expensive, which is why this deal on the Lenovo Legion 7i is so perfect. The laptop itself has a pretty powerful GPU and CPU combo, and the deal from Lenovo discounts it to $2,336 from $3,200, which is a whopping $864 discount and one of the best gaming laptop deals you’re going to find these days for the specs.

While many gaming laptops tend to come with an RTX 3050 or RTX 3060, the Legion 7i comes with an RTX 2080. That may seem worse at first glance, but in reality, it’s the superior of the former two cards. In fact, it’s not until the RTX 3070 that you start seeing better performance, and gaming laptops with those tend to cost well over $2,500, if not over $3,000, so this is already a pretty excellent deal and GPU. As for the CPU, it’s a 10th Gen i9-10980HK, again one of the best CPUs on the market, and pretty impressive given the price tag on the 7i. Put those two together, and you get a gaming laptop that should reasonably handle most AAA games, as well as just shred through any editing or productivity software, and you could probably even connect a monitor from our gaming monitor deals, and it would handle it just fine.

As for the other specs, they also continue to impress with 32GBs of RAM, which means you should never want for RAM again unless you open dozens of tabs across all the browsers. Internal storage is also very generous, with both a 1TB PCIe SSD and a 512GB PCIe SSD, so you’ll likely not have to deal with running out of space often. Finally, the screen is a 15.6-inch, IPS, FHD one that can hit an impressive 240Hz, and even has HDR 400 and a peak brightness of 500nits, which means you can probably run it in full daylight quite easily.

Overall, the Legion 7i is a very impressive and powerful gaming laptop, and with Lenovo’s deal lowering it to $2,336, it’s the perfect time to grab this deal up if you’ve been looking for an excellent gaming laptop.

