Save $590 on this Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3070

Jennifer Allen
By
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

For anyone looking for a great gaming desktop, we’ve just spotted one of the best gaming PC deals around. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i for $1,650, saving you $590 off the usual price of $2,240. While still expensive for some people, this is a great time to buy a high-end gaming desktop like this one. You get to enjoy high-quality gaming for a long time to come with plenty of savings to be had today. That saving might even be good to tie in with the gaming monitor deals going on, so you get the ultimate gaming setup for less. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

When buying one of the best gaming desktops, you’re looking for something different than the best desktop computers and Lenovo clearly appreciates that. With the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It’s always a great sign to see 16GB of memory in a gaming setup as 8GB rarely cuts it anymore unless you’re on a strict budget. Alongside that, you get 512GB of SSD storage as your main drive, accompanied by a 1TB SATA hard drive for storage. You can store your favorite and most commonly played games on the faster drive while putting other content on the slightly slower device.

Of course, the key element for any gaming desktop is its graphics card. The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i doesn’t falter here. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card so it can easily cope with a vast array of different games and detail levels. You’re sure to avoid problems whatever you plan on playing. It’s all in an attractively designed tower case that has Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system that allows you to enjoy a cooler experience no matter how long you’re playing, and with quieter fans, too.

Normally priced at $2,240, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is down to just $1,650 right now at Lenovo. With a considerable savings of $590, it’s unlikely that the deal will stick around for long. If you’re looking for a great gaming rig, buy it now before you miss out.

