Head back to school with the Lenovo Yoga 730 laptop, now $260 less on Amazon

School is less than two months away and one of the things that should definitely be in your backpack is a great laptop. Homework, reports, presentations, research – there are so many tasks that you can perform with a portable computer. If you’re looking for something with a midrange price and good specs, you might want to check out the Lenovo Yoga 730.

We gave a hands-on review of this laptop-tablet hybrid and aside from its battery life, we decided this was a top-notch laptop with great strengths. Right now it’s available on Amazon for a hefty 24% off. You get to save $260 so instead of paying $1,079, snag it for only $819. This laptop boasts an 8th Gen Intel Core processor and an 8GB DDR4 RAM which operates at a lower voltage that makes it more power-efficient. It also features a 360-degree rotating hinge that transforms the laptop into a tablet for your liking.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen that unfortunately does not easily take on fingerprints, especially when you use it as a tablet. It claims to have an anti-glare coating but the screen is almost impossible to see. when sunlight is directly hitting it. Even at its brightest setting, it’s still a little dim and appears purplish. As a result, it’s best to just use it indoors. However, the screen is nicely thin at just 5.9mm, and its bezel is pleasantly narrow. It’s also very responsive to the touch, so scrolling, tapping, and pressing is never an issue.

This laptop is surprisingly heavy even though it’s quite slim and compact, with a sleek understated design and a solid aluminum chassis. At 4.17 pounds it is heavier than a MacBook, but not to the point that it’s a burden to carry.

The trackpad is large and features the Microsoft Precision technology that makes it very accurate and responsive, much like the screen. There are no discernable lags when using it. The keyboard, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. Lenovo is known for excellent keyboards, but for some reason, the Yoga 730’s keyboard fell uncharacteristically flat. This is something that typically plagues 2-in-1 laptops, wherein keys are stiff and aren’t springy enough. Keystroke is accurate though, and that’s what counts.

When it comes to the processor’s speed, the Yoga 730 performed quite well. The 8th-generation Core processor is plenty fast, making the computer suitable for people who are going to use it mostly for productivity tasks. This makes it perfect for students and even for professionals.

Unfortunately, the speakers on the Yoga 730 are underwhelming. They are a bit feeble and, as a result, it would be better to just use headphones instead. Battery life is also so-so. The laptop charges fast, but it managed to last only six hours in our web browsing test.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 has a very efficient CPU, a sturdy build, and an excellent keyboard and touchpad, but it’s bogged down by an underwhelming display and meager battery life. For $260 less on Amazon, though, it’s a good bargain, but if you feel like it’s not the One, you can check out this page for the best laptops of 2019, and this one for the best laptops for college.

