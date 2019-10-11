Amazon and Walmart discount this 65-inch LG 4K TV by $502 for Columbus Day

LG is an excellent choice when it comes to shopping for quality 4K TVs. The brand joins Samsung and Sony as the top manufacturers in the television space. As part of the Columbus Day weekend sale, Amazon and Walmart are holding a sale on the 65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV Nano 8 Series which lets you in on a cool 33% discount. Normally $1,499, this superb 4K TV can be yours for only $997. Order today and enjoy a significant savings of $502.

LG is mostly known for its premier OLED display, but the company has also been promoting an excellent LCD technology called NanoCell. This cutting-edge screen tech promises an enhanced picture quality in terms of color gamut and viewing angle. The SM8600 Nano 8 Series offers just that and more.

At the heart of this LG 4K TV is the innovative a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor. This powerful processor is responsible for the overall improvement of images, action, and color. The TV also sustains deep black levels and natural contrast throughout, thanks to its local backlight dimming feature. And with the TruMotion 240’s native refresh rate of 120HZ, all fast-moving sequences in content like movies and sports are displayed clearly, smoothly, and with minimal blur.

LG also tossed in the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to completely transform the TV into an ultimate entertainment powerhouse. These cinema-standard imaging and sound technologies optimize picture and sound for spectacular, more realistic visuals in every scene. The results are an ultravivid picture and powerful, moving audio that seems to flow around you.

This LG 4K TV integrates both the Google Assistant and Alexa with the LG ThinQ A.i. technology. This makes controlling the TV and other devices plus searching for content more convenient. It also has AirPlay 2 for effortless sharing of content from your iOS device straight to the screen. There’s even an included magic remote control with Voice Search capabilities for easier content selection.

With a screen this big combined with monstrous 4K visuals, you’ll feel as if you’re sitting on your own personal theater. Don’t miss the chance to score the 65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV Nano 8 Series at a whopping $502 discount. Order this brand-name 4K TV today on Walmart or Amazon while the deal is live.

