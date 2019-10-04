Walmart is at it again, unleashing loads of incredible deals on 4K TVs. The retail giant continues to bring out some of the best TV sets from its extensive collection, ranging from various models and sizes. For those on a budget and looking for an affordable 4K TV with massive displays, these LG 65-inch UHD LED smart 4K TVs are definitely a steal at this price. You can save more as Walmart is dropping up to 19% off or as much as a $123 discount on these 4K TVs, so don’t miss this rare chance and get your hands on one today.

LG 65-inch Ultra HD LED smart 4K TV 65UM6900PUA — $123 off

If you want an action-packed movie night or an exciting gaming experience, the LG 65-inch Ultra HD LED 4K TV will have you covered. It has an amazing input lag times that intensify the movement of fast action scenes to achieve fluid motions. Its IPS 4K display with a wide viewing angle will keep you entranced with striking lifelike images and nearly 100% color precision, so you can still see clearly even from a 60-degree angle.

Powered by a quad-core processor and 4K Active high-dynamic range, it will continuously optimize all your content by improving the sharpness and colors, while reducing video noise and blur at the same time. You’ll never run out of stuff to watch, thanks to LG’s webOS smart TV feature. It gives you access to the latest movies and TV shows with various apps, including YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix.

Bring home this 65-inch LG 4K TV now for only $527 instead of $650, and enjoy a sweet $123 in savings.

LG 65-inch Ultra HD LED smart 4K TV 65UM6950DUB — $112 off

Revealing a huge 65-inch IPS 4K panel, the LG 65UM6950DUB will give you a stunning viewing experience right off the bat. This 4K TV also operates with Active 4K HDR capabilities that enhance and adjust the image quality of each scene in your favorite flicks and TV series. It supports multi-format HDR such as HLG and HDR10, to magnify all the movements using LG’s excellent tone-mapping technology.

With more than 160 free LG channels, you’ll get nonstop streaming and content options to choose from. Take advantage of this great offer and snag the LG 65-inch Smart 4K TV now for only $538, as Walmart cuts $112 from its original price of $650.

