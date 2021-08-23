  1. Deals
This 70-inch 4K TV is an absolute steal at Walmart today

With discounts from retailers like Walmart TV deals, acquiring a 70-inch TV is no longer out of your reach. It’s always a good idea to upgrade with 4K TV deals whenever your budget permits, especially with Walmart’sf LG TV deals like this $103 discount for the LG 70UP7070PUE, bringing the 70-inch 4K TV’s price down to just $697 from its original price of $800.

The LG 70UP7070PUE features a 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution for vivid colors and immense clarity, and powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K to upscale content. The 4K TV also comes with Ultra Surround sound to immerse you in whatever you’re watching, aided by Active HDR to make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The HDR graphics, combined with the Game Optimizer mode that adjusts the TV’s settings depending on the genre of what you’re playing, makes gaming more enjoyable, with low input lag making sure that controls are as responsive as possible.

Similar to Digital Trends’ best TVs for 2021, the LG 70UP7070PUE isn’t all about its 4K display, as it’s also a smart TV. You have quick and easy access to virtually unlimited content through streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, as they’re all supported by LG’s webOS 6.0 platform. You also have access to the free LG Channels, so you’ll never run out of TV shows and movies to consume.

Here’s the perfect opportunity to invest in a 70-inch 4K TV, as the LG 70UP7070PUE is available from Walmart at $103 off, lowering its price to just $697 from its original price of $800. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the things you’ll enjoy watching on the LG 70UP7070PUE, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart’s discount for the LG 70UP7070PUE is seriously tempting, but if the 70-inch 4K TV is too big for you, or if you want to check out what’s available from other brands and retailers, we’ll help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that you can buy right now, to make your search easier.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart
