Thanks to the advent of the internet, the world has grown increasingly mobile. People now have the chance to work anywhere they want, whether in a neighborhood coffee shop or somewhere on a remote beach. Naturally, they need a laptop that won’t weigh them down. Almost every tech company has an entry for the lightest, most portable laptop: Apple has the Macbook Air, HP has the Spectre x360, and Microsoft offers the Surface Go. Something a little late in the game is LG’s Gram 14. Although incredibly light, this premium 2-in-1 laptop packs a lot of power and a spectacular battery life.

You can get this convertible laptop on Amazon for an incredible $203 off. Take home this ultra-lightweight laptop for $947 instead of $1,150. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly when you are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, which reduces the price to $897.

The LG Gram 14 feels like it’s made of plastic because of how surprisingly light it is at just 2.5 pounds, but it isn’t. Its chassis is made of military-grade magnesium alloy which is pretty tough and can withstand shock, extreme temperatures, and dust intrusion. Appearance-wise, it looks quite understated and chic. It sports LG’s usual matte gray finish with the shiny Gram label on the back of the display. Since this is a 2-in-1 device, you can rotate the screen and convert it into a tablet.

The 14-inch touch screen display offers captivating colors and crisp details, but it’s not as bright as we would have liked. It’s made of Corning’s Gorilla Glass which makes it plenty durable and keeps it scratch-proof. It’s also very responsive to the touch, able to keep up with the lightest of strokes and multi-finger gestures. The keyboard has a nice distinctive font style and the layout of the buttons is spacious and attractive. Because of this laptop’s thinness, the keys’ mechanism is a little shallow, but they’re nicely springy and precise.

This machine is powered by Intel’s latest eighth-generation Core i5 processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in memory. It’s extremely capable of handling the most demanding productivity tasks and proved lightning-fast for web browsing and HD video streaming.

Another highlight of the LG Gram 14 is its battery life. It managed to last an excellent 12 hours in our web browsing test and an even more impressive 15 hours in our video loop test. This may be thin and lightweight, but you can definitely take it with you on long trips and not worry about it dying on the most crucial times.

With a superb blend of ultra-portability, formidable performance, a tremendous battery life, and 2-in-1 versatility, the LG Gram 14 is one of the better convertible laptops we’ve seen that is well worth its premium price. As long as you’re willing to overlook its disappointing lack of a Thunderbolt 3 port, slightly dim display, and weak audio.

