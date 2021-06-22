  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart has the best 32-inch gaming monitor deal you can shop today

By
LG UltraGear 32-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor.

Every savvy shopper knows that Prime Day deals are rivaled only by Black Friday when it comes to offering up the juiciest discounts on pricey tech, and after being pushed to October last year, Amazon’s big blowout is back on for the summer. As Prime members lick their chops over Amazon’s offerings, however, other stores like Walmart are offering up some juicy deals that are every bit as good or even better (and don’t require you to have a Prime membership, either). If your desktop battle station could use a new display, then you’re in luck, because one of our favorite bargains from the Walmart Prime Day sale, also known as Deals for Days, is this hot $100 price cut on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor that knocks it down to just $249.

Even the beefiest gaming system is only as good as the display it’s hooked up to, and if you want to get the most out of that PC hardware you paid for, then your standard desktop monitor simply won’t do. Most display panels feature fairly average color accuracy, middling or sluggish input lag, and low refresh rates (typically 60Hz) that are simply not made for gaming, and many also lack must-have features like vertical sync technologies to mitigate picture lag and screen-tearing. Our recommendation is to invest in a proper gaming monitor like the 32-inch LG UltraGear — your eyes will thank you.

Along with its large 32-inch panel with a boosted 1440p Quad HD resolution (a clear upgrade over standard 1080p Full HD), the LG UltraGear monitor has some other essential features that put it head and shoulders above more basic displays. Its VA panel hits the sweet spot between color accuracy and responsiveness with a snappy 5ms response time that mitigates frustrating input lag, while its buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate lets you crank up the frame rate. AMD FreeSync Premium technology virtually eliminates annoying screen-tearing as well. It’s also certified G-Sync compatible, meaning that this monitor is good to go with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards (just remember that you’ll need to use a DisplayPort cable for G-Sync).

As one of the best plus-sized gaming displays money can buy, the LG UltraGear 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor isn’t cheap at its usual price of $349 — but today’s your lucky day. For the duration of its Deals for Days sale, Walmart is offering a smoking hot Prime Day deal that knocks this awesome LG UltraGear monitor down to just $249 after a $100 discount.

More Prime Day monitor deals

Looking for something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day monitor deals happening right now. We’ve cataloged some of the best below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$260 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor,

$900 $1,500
This massive 49-inch QLED gaming monitor will bring your games to life with its 120-hertz refresh rate, HDR 1000 ability, and picture-in-picture support.
Buy at Amazon

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor (Amazon Renewed)

$280 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2021

best prime day bluetooth speaker deals 2020

This Jabra Elite wireless earbuds deal gives AirPods a run for their money

Jabra Elite 85t

Prime Day Deals 2021: The best Amazon deals still available

Prime Day Deals 2021

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Acer Spin 5 laptop got a Prime Day discount you won’t believe

Acer Spin 5 Review

The best Alienware deals you can shop before the sale ends tonight

Alienware Presidents Day Sale

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

You aren’t going to want to miss this Amazon Echo Buds deal this Prime Day

Amazon Echo Buds

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2021: Watch for final deals

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals