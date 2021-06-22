Walmart has the best 32-inch gaming monitor deal you can shop today

Every savvy shopper knows that Prime Day deals are rivaled only by Black Friday when it comes to offering up the juiciest discounts on pricey tech, and after being pushed to October last year, Amazon’s big blowout is back on for the summer. As Prime members lick their chops over Amazon’s offerings, however, other stores like Walmart are offering up some juicy deals that are every bit as good or even better (and don’t require you to have a Prime membership, either). If your desktop battle station could use a new display, then you’re in luck, because one of our favorite bargains from the Walmart Prime Day sale, also known as Deals for Days, is this hot $100 price cut on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor that knocks it down to just $249.

Even the beefiest gaming system is only as good as the display it’s hooked up to, and if you want to get the most out of that PC hardware you paid for, then your standard desktop monitor simply won’t do. Most display panels feature fairly average color accuracy, middling or sluggish input lag, and low refresh rates (typically 60Hz) that are simply not made for gaming, and many also lack must-have features like vertical sync technologies to mitigate picture lag and screen-tearing. Our recommendation is to invest in a proper gaming monitor like the 32-inch LG UltraGear — your eyes will thank you.

Along with its large 32-inch panel with a boosted 1440p Quad HD resolution (a clear upgrade over standard 1080p Full HD), the LG UltraGear monitor has some other essential features that put it head and shoulders above more basic displays. Its VA panel hits the sweet spot between color accuracy and responsiveness with a snappy 5ms response time that mitigates frustrating input lag, while its buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate lets you crank up the frame rate. AMD FreeSync Premium technology virtually eliminates annoying screen-tearing as well. It’s also certified G-Sync compatible, meaning that this monitor is good to go with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards (just remember that you’ll need to use a DisplayPort cable for G-Sync).

As one of the best plus-sized gaming displays money can buy, the LG UltraGear 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor isn’t cheap at its usual price of $349 — but today’s your lucky day. For the duration of its Deals for Days sale, Walmart is offering a smoking hot Prime Day deal that knocks this awesome LG UltraGear monitor down to just $249 after a $100 discount.

