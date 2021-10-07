  1. Deals
Walmart is practically giving away gaming monitors right now

LG 32 inch Ultragear gaming monitor with video game robot shown on the screen, on a white background.

Want to upgrade your gaming setup with a new monitor, or add an extra one to your display? Check out this deal on the LG 32 inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor, on sale now at Walmart for just $249. You’ll save $100 off the original price of $349 when you order it today. Featuring an extra-large display, stylish design, and AMD FreeSync, you’ll enjoy immersive visuals and stunning picture quality when you play your favorite games on this monitor. Looking to upgrade your gaming computer as well? Check out these gaming PC deals going on today to find killer discounts on major brands, including Alienware, Lenovo, and more.

This LG gaming monitor is ideal for those looking for a budget-friendly option. With an extra-large 32 inch display, you’ll get a good amount of screen for your money. This monitor features AMD FreeSync technology, which provides clearer, smoother, and faster gameplay while reducing screen tearing and stuttering. The 165Hz refresh rate provides buttery-smooth gaming motion, and the 1ms MBR offers total immersion with amazingly fast responsiveness and speed. Meanwhile, HDR technology provides incredibly lifelike colors and rich contrast.

The LG monitor comes in a sleek, stylish design that features a virtually borderless look, to help on-screen images stand out.  It also features an adjustable base that lets you tilt the screen to the angle most comfortable to you while you play. Looking for a more portable gaming option? Check out the gaming laptop deals going on now to find a gaming computer that’ll keep you in the game regardless of where you’re heading.

If you’re ready to give your gaming setup an upgrade, take advantage of free shipping on the LG 32 inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor when you order it today from Walmart for just $249. You’ll save $100 from the regularly marked price of $349, which means you’ll have enough left over for a new game, too. Not sure what to play? Check out these gaming deals going on now to find the best prices on the hottest games of the year.

More gaming monitor deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming monitor deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

ASUS VP28UQG 28Inch 4K Gaming Monitor

$229 $249
Enjoy gaming at 4K quality and with 1ms response time through this ASUS monitor, which features a 28-inch screen and a five-way OSD joystick for easy access to monitor controls. more
Buy at Amazon

AOC 1601FWUX 15.6-inch Portable Monitor

$137 $180
This portable monitor will let you play games with a second screen anywhere. The 15.6-inch display offers Full HD resolution, and connects to devices through the USB-C port's Display Alternative Mode. more
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$571 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows. more
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie. more
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$297 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor. more
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$455 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC. more
Buy at Amazon
