Walmart is practically giving away gaming monitors right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Want to upgrade your gaming setup with a new monitor, or add an extra one to your display? Check out this deal on the LG 32 inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor, on sale now at Walmart for just $249. You’ll save $100 off the original price of $349 when you order it today. Featuring an extra-large display, stylish design, and AMD FreeSync, you’ll enjoy immersive visuals and stunning picture quality when you play your favorite games on this monitor. Looking to upgrade your gaming computer as well? Check out these gaming PC deals going on today to find killer discounts on major brands, including Alienware, Lenovo, and more.

Buy Now

This LG gaming monitor is ideal for those looking for a budget-friendly option. With an extra-large 32 inch display, you’ll get a good amount of screen for your money. This monitor features AMD FreeSync technology, which provides clearer, smoother, and faster gameplay while reducing screen tearing and stuttering. The 165Hz refresh rate provides buttery-smooth gaming motion, and the 1ms MBR offers total immersion with amazingly fast responsiveness and speed. Meanwhile, HDR technology provides incredibly lifelike colors and rich contrast.

The LG monitor comes in a sleek, stylish design that features a virtually borderless look, to help on-screen images stand out. It also features an adjustable base that lets you tilt the screen to the angle most comfortable to you while you play. Looking for a more portable gaming option? Check out the gaming laptop deals going on now to find a gaming computer that’ll keep you in the game regardless of where you’re heading.

If you’re ready to give your gaming setup an upgrade, take advantage of free shipping on the LG 32 inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor when you order it today from Walmart for just $249. You’ll save $100 from the regularly marked price of $349, which means you’ll have enough left over for a new game, too. Not sure what to play? Check out these gaming deals going on now to find the best prices on the hottest games of the year.

Buy Now

More gaming monitor deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming monitor deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations