Best Buy is having a 24-hour FLASH SALE on gaming accessories

With the holidays upon us, there’s a lot of great gaming deals on the horizon and today Best Buy has a pretty amazing flash sale on a bunch of things. here’s a quick selection of some of their best deals.

G502 HERO SE — $35, was $80

Logitech G502 SE Hero High Performance RGB Gaming Mouse.

The G502 Hero is easily one of the best gaming mice on the market, using Logitech’s HERO sensor, which is pretty commonly used by competitors and comes with 11 buttons for you to play with and customize. The sensor has tracking up to 16,000 DPI, which is pretty massive, and a 1,000Hz polling rate, which is the more critical spec when looking for a good gaming mouse. The SE is the special edition of the G502 Hero, which means it has this cool silver/white trim, and it’s definitely worth grabbing considering it is getting a $45 reduction down to $35 from $80.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Chroma – $60, was $130

The Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset with the lights on.

If you’re not familiar with Razer, it is one of the most well-known companies in the gaming accessories space along with Logitech, so whenever you see one of Razer’s headsets in a gaming headset deal, it’s always worth checking it out. While it’s not one of the higher-end Razer models, the Kraken holds its own with crisp audio and a variety of handy controls, such as microphone on/off, volume controls, and THX Spatial audio on/off as well. The best part is that with Best Buy’s reduction of $70, it’s only going to cost you $60 down from $130.

Razer Huntsman Mini – $80, was $120

Razer Mini Hunstsman Keyboard with Razer mouse.
Razer

Mini keyboards have been all the rage recently, and this little entry by Razer is pretty sweet. Boasting Razer’s optical switches, they have a better feel and life than many mechanical switches that you’ll find. The structure is also made from aluminum to help with durability, and the 60% size compared to a full keyboard means that it’s easily portable for you to take wherever you go. It also has RGB backlighting and a detachable USB-C cable to make it even easier for you to take it with you on the go.

